DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR WEDNESDAY APRIL 19, 2017

04-19-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 314 Beans – 845
Humphrey Corn – 313 Beans – 847
Monroe Corn – 313 Beans – 865
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 313 Beans – 854
Royal Hub Corn – 311 Beans – 854
Wakefield Corn – 310 Beans – 845
West Point Corn – 310 Beans – 847
Hinton, IA Corn – 316 Beans – 860
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 311 Beans – 848
Howells Corn – 311 Beans – 848
Leigh Corn – 311 Beans – 848
Richland Corn – 313 Beans – 848
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 315 Beans – 859
Columbus Corn – 327 Beans – 859
David City Beans – 856
Mead Corn – 315 Beans – 860
Schuyler Corn – 315 Beans – 859
Weston Corn – 311 Beans – 856
Yanka Corn – 315
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 334 July – 327
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 317 Beans – 861
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 318 Wheat – 407
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 895 May – 895
Columbus Corn – 343 July – 344
Fremont Beans – 892 May – 892
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 322 Beans – 887 Wheat – 386
Wisner Corn – 316 Beans – 855
Newman Grove Corn – 319 Beans – 852
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 317 July – 323
Beans – 853 July – 857
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 327
Bloomfield Corn – 315
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 313 Beans – 851
Osmond Corn – 313 Beans – 851
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 325 July – 331
Beans – 888 July – 897
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 316 July – 319
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 341 July – 343
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 882 July – 885
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 320 Beans – 875
Albion Corn – 328 Beans – 870
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 313 Beans – 847
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 316
AgRex
Enola Corn – 325 Beans – 857
Laurel Corn – 315 Beans – 843
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans – 875
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 895 July – 885
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 328 July – 326
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 322 Beans – 869
Woodbine Corn – 322 Beans – 869
Missouri Valley Corn – 323 Beans – 869
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 315 Beans – 863
Whiting Corn – 315 Beans – 863
Hornick Corn – 315 Beans – 863
