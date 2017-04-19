class="post-template-default single single-post postid-230038 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR WEDNESDAY APRIL 19, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | April 19, 2017
04-19-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn –     314       Beans – 845
Humphrey     Corn –    313    Beans – 847
Monroe      Corn –   313    Beans – 865
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –    313    Beans – 854
Royal Hub     Corn –    311    Beans – 854
Wakefield      Corn –     310      Beans – 845
West Point    Corn –    310    Beans – 847
Hinton, IA      Corn –      316    Beans – 860

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn –     311     Beans –    848
Howells        Corn –     311    Beans – 848
Leigh        Corn –    311     Beans –    848
Richland    Corn –     313     Beans – 848

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn –    315     Beans –    859
Columbus      Corn –      327    Beans – 859
David City              Beans – 856
Mead         Corn –    315    Beans –    860
Schuyler    Corn –    315    Beans – 859
Weston        Corn –     311    Beans – 856
Yanka       Corn –     315

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn –      334    July – 327

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn –   317    Beans – 861

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn –      318      Wheat – 407

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –    895        May – 895
Columbus        Corn –     343        July – 344
Fremont        Beans –    892        May – 892
Growmark, Fremont    Corn –     322    Beans – 887    Wheat – 386
Wisner           Corn –     316    Beans – 855
Newman Grove        Corn –      319    Beans – 852

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – 317          July – 323
Beans – 853       July – 857

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 327
Bloomfield    Corn – 315

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn –    313    Beans –    851
Osmond      Corn –    313    Beans –    851

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn – 325             July – 331
Beans – 888           July – 897

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 316           July – 319

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn – 341     July  – 343

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans – 882    July – 885

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn – 320    Beans – 875
Albion          Corn – 328     Beans – 870

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn – 313    Beans – 847

Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn – 316

AgRex
Enola           Corn – 325    Beans – 857
Laurel          Corn – 315     Beans – 843

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn – NB     Beans –  875

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans – 895    July – 885

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn – 328     July – 326

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –    322    Beans – 869
Woodbine      Corn –     322    Beans – 869
Missouri Valley    Corn –    323    Beans –    869

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn –     315     Beans – 863
Whiting        Corn –     315    Beans –    863
Hornick        Corn –     315    Beans –    863

These Prices are subject to change without notice.

 

 

