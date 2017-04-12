DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR WEDNESDAY APRIL 12, 2017

04-12-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 326 Beans – 842
Humphrey Corn – 321 Beans – 844
Monroe Corn – 321 Beans – 862
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 321 Beans – 851
Royal Hub Corn – 319 Beans – 851
Wakefield Corn – 318 Beans – 842
West Point Corn – 319 Beans – 844
Hinton, IA Corn – 324 Beans – 857
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 316 Beans – 846
Howells Corn – 316 Beans – 846
Leigh Corn – 316 Beans – 846
Richland Corn – 319 Beans – 846
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 334 Beans – 857
Columbus Corn – 334 Beans – 857
David City Beans – 854
Mead Corn – 321 Beans – 858
Schuyler Corn – 321 Beans – 857
Weston Corn – 317 Beans – 854
Yanka Corn – 321
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 341 July – 335
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 325 Beans – 853
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 326 Wheat – 410
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 893 May – 893
Columbus Corn – 347 July – 352
Fremont Beans – 885 May – 885
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 330 Beans – 879 Wheat – 400
Wisner Corn – 323 Beans – 853
Newman Grove Corn – 327 Beans – 849
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 324 July – 331
Beans – 851 July – 855
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 334
Bloomfield Corn – 322
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 319 Beans – 848
Osmond Corn – 319 Beans – 848
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 329 July – 339
Beans – 883 July – 895
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 323 July – 327
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 346 July – 351
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 877 July – 878
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 330 Beans – 872
Albion Corn – 339 Beans – 867
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 320 Beans – 845
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 324
AgRex
Enola Corn – 332 Beans – 855
Laurel Corn – 322 Beans – 840
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans – 873
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 892 July – 883
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 335 July – 334
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 329 Beans – 865
Woodbine Corn – 329 Beans – 865
Missouri Valley Corn – 330 Beans – 865
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 322 Beans – 858
Whiting Corn – 322 Beans – 858
Hornick Corn – 322 Beans – 858
