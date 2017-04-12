class="post-template-default single single-post postid-228493 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR WEDNESDAY APRIL 12, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | April 12, 2017
04-12-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn –     326       Beans – 842
Humphrey     Corn –    321    Beans – 844
Monroe      Corn –   321    Beans – 862
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –    321    Beans – 851
Royal Hub     Corn –    319    Beans – 851
Wakefield      Corn –     318      Beans – 842
West Point    Corn –    319    Beans – 844
Hinton, IA      Corn –      324    Beans – 857

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn –     316     Beans –    846
Howells        Corn –     316    Beans – 846
Leigh        Corn –    316     Beans –    846
Richland    Corn –     319     Beans – 846

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn –    334     Beans –    857
Columbus      Corn –      334    Beans – 857
David City              Beans – 854
Mead         Corn –    321    Beans –    858
Schuyler    Corn –    321    Beans – 857
Weston        Corn –     317    Beans – 854
Yanka       Corn –     321

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn –      341    July – 335

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn –   325    Beans – 853

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn –      326      Wheat – 410

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –    893        May – 893
Columbus        Corn –     347        July – 352
Fremont        Beans –    885        May – 885
Growmark, Fremont    Corn –     330    Beans – 879    Wheat – 400
Wisner           Corn –     323    Beans – 853
Newman Grove        Corn –      327    Beans – 849

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – 324          July – 331
Beans – 851       July – 855

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 334
Bloomfield    Corn – 322

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn –    319    Beans –    848
Osmond      Corn –    319    Beans –    848

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn – 329             July – 339
Beans – 883           July – 895

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 323           July – 327

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn – 346     July  – 351

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans – 877    July – 878

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn – 330    Beans – 872
Albion          Corn – 339     Beans – 867

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn – 320    Beans – 845

Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn – 324

AgRex
Enola           Corn – 332    Beans – 855
Laurel          Corn – 322     Beans – 840

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn – NB     Beans –  873

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans – 892    July – 883

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn – 335     July – 334

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –    329    Beans – 865
Woodbine      Corn –     329    Beans – 865
Missouri Valley    Corn –    330    Beans –    865

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn –     322     Beans – 858
Whiting        Corn –     322    Beans –    858
Hornick        Corn –     322    Beans –    858

These Prices are subject to change without notice.

 

 

 

