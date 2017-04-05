class="post-template-default single single-post postid-226989 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR WEDNESDAY APRIL 05, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | April 5, 2017
04-05-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn –     323       Beans – 839
Humphrey     Corn –    314    Beans – 841
Monroe      Corn –   314    Beans – 859
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –    314    Beans – 848
Royal Hub     Corn –    312    Beans – 848
Wakefield      Corn –     311      Beans – 839
West Point    Corn –    311    Beans – 841
Hinton, IA      Corn –      317    Beans – 854

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn –     313     Beans –    842
Howells        Corn –     313    Beans – 842
Leigh        Corn –    313     Beans –    842
Richland    Corn –     316     Beans – 842

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn –    317     Beans –    853
Columbus      Corn –      330    Beans – 853
David City              Beans – 850
Mead         Corn –    317    Beans –    854
Schuyler    Corn –    317    Beans – 853
Weston        Corn –     313    Beans – 850
Yanka       Corn –     317

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn –      338    July – 333

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn –   320    Beans – 847

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn –      321      Wheat – 405

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –    884        May – 884
Columbus        Corn –     345        July – 351
Fremont        Beans –    876        May – 876
Growmark, Fremont    Corn –     327    Beans – 871    Wheat – 395
Wisner           Corn –     319    Beans – 849
Newman Grove        Corn –      320    Beans – 846

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – 317          July – 327
Beans – 847       July – 848

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 330
Bloomfield    Corn – 318

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn –    315    Beans –    839
Osmond      Corn –    315    Beans –    839

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn – 325             July – 328
Beans – 876           July – 879

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 317           July – 321

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn – 343     July  – 347

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans – 874    July – 875

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn – 325    Beans – 874
Albion          Corn – 337     Beans – 864

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn – 315     Beans – 841

Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn – 320

AgRex
Enola           Corn – 328    Beans – 851
Laurel          Corn – 318     Beans – 837

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn – NB     Beans –  869

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans – 884    July – 875

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn – 335     July – 331

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –    325    Beans – 857
Woodbine      Corn –     325    Beans – 857
Missouri Valley    Corn –    326    Beans –    857

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn –     319     Beans – 854
Whiting        Corn –     319    Beans –    854
Hornick        Corn –     319    Beans –    854

