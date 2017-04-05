DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR WEDNESDAY APRIL 05, 2017

04-05-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 323 Beans – 839
Humphrey Corn – 314 Beans – 841
Monroe Corn – 314 Beans – 859
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 314 Beans – 848
Royal Hub Corn – 312 Beans – 848
Wakefield Corn – 311 Beans – 839
West Point Corn – 311 Beans – 841
Hinton, IA Corn – 317 Beans – 854
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 313 Beans – 842
Howells Corn – 313 Beans – 842
Leigh Corn – 313 Beans – 842
Richland Corn – 316 Beans – 842
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 317 Beans – 853
Columbus Corn – 330 Beans – 853
David City Beans – 850
Mead Corn – 317 Beans – 854
Schuyler Corn – 317 Beans – 853
Weston Corn – 313 Beans – 850
Yanka Corn – 317
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 338 July – 333
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 320 Beans – 847
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 321 Wheat – 405
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 884 May – 884
Columbus Corn – 345 July – 351
Fremont Beans – 876 May – 876
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 327 Beans – 871 Wheat – 395
Wisner Corn – 319 Beans – 849
Newman Grove Corn – 320 Beans – 846
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 317 July – 327
Beans – 847 July – 848
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 330
Bloomfield Corn – 318
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 315 Beans – 839
Osmond Corn – 315 Beans – 839
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 325 July – 328
Beans – 876 July – 879
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 317 July – 321
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 343 July – 347
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 874 July – 875
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 325 Beans – 874
Albion Corn – 337 Beans – 864
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 315 Beans – 841
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 320
AgRex
Enola Corn – 328 Beans – 851
Laurel Corn – 318 Beans – 837
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans – 869
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 884 July – 875
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 335 July – 331
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 325 Beans – 857
Woodbine Corn – 325 Beans – 857
Missouri Valley Corn – 326 Beans – 857
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 319 Beans – 854
Whiting Corn – 319 Beans – 854
Hornick Corn – 319 Beans – 854
These Prices are subject to change without notice.