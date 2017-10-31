DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR TUESDAY OCTOBER 31, 2017

10-31-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 298 Beans – 874
Humphrey Corn – 310 Beans – 878
Monroe Corn – 310 Beans – 884
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 299 Beans – 878
Royal Hub Corn – 293 Beans – 876
Wakefield Corn – 293 Beans – 876
West Point Corn – 295 Beans – 872
Hinton, IA Corn – 300 Beans – 892
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 295 Beans – 878
Howells Corn – 295 Beans – 878
Leigh Corn – 295 Beans – 878
Richland Corn – 298 Beans – 878
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 300 Beans – 880
Columbus Corn – 308 Beans – 883
David City Beans – 878
Mead Corn – 301 Beans – 882
Schuyler Corn – 306 Beans – 883
Weston Corn – 294 Beans – 877
Yanka Corn – 300
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – NC – 306 Dec – 312
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 304 Beans – 879
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 295 Wheat – 450 Soybeans – 909
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans NC – 913 Dec – 924
Columbus Corn NC – 321 Dec – 330
Fremont Beans NC – 908 Dec – 919
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 295 Beans – 893 Wheat – 396
Wisner Corn – 295 Beans – 878
Newman Grove Corn – 300 Beans – 881
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – NC – 298 Dec – 304
Beans – NC – 879 Dec – 896
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 308
Bloomfield Corn – 301
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 295 Beans – 879
Osmond Corn – 295 Beans – 879
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn NC – 296 Dec – 311
Beans NC – 885 Dec – 925
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn NC – 294 Dec – 301
Farmers Cooperative
Pilger Corn – 295 Beans – 877
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn NC – 315 Dec – 327
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans NC – 908 Dec – 914
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 295 Beans – 900
Albion Corn – 307 Beans – 885
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 293 Beans – 873
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 298
AgRex
Enola Corn – 301 Beans – 886
Laurel Corn – 299 Beans – 884
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans NC – 904
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans NC – 883 Dec – 921
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn NC – 301 Dec – 312
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 299 Beans – 884
Woodbine Corn – 299 Beans – 884
Missouri Valley Corn – 300 Beans – 884
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 299 Beans – 891
Whiting Corn – 299 Beans – 891
Hornick Corn – 299 Beans – 891
