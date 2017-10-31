class="post-template-default single single-post postid-269134 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR TUESDAY OCTOBER 31, 2017 | KTIC Radio

DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR TUESDAY OCTOBER 31, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | October 31, 2017
Home News Local Area Cash Grain Bids

 

10-31-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 298 Beans – 874
Humphrey Corn – 310 Beans – 878
Monroe Corn – 310 Beans – 884
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 299 Beans – 878
Royal Hub Corn – 293 Beans – 876
Wakefield Corn – 293 Beans – 876
West Point Corn – 295 Beans – 872
Hinton, IA Corn – 300 Beans – 892

Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 295 Beans – 878
Howells Corn – 295 Beans – 878
Leigh Corn – 295 Beans – 878
Richland Corn – 298 Beans – 878

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 300 Beans – 880
Columbus Corn – 308 Beans – 883
David City Beans – 878
Mead Corn – 301 Beans – 882
Schuyler Corn – 306 Beans – 883
Weston Corn – 294 Beans – 877
Yanka Corn – 300

Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – NC – 306 Dec – 312

North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 304 Beans – 879

Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 295 Wheat – 450 Soybeans – 909

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans NC – 913 Dec – 924
Columbus Corn NC – 321 Dec – 330
Fremont Beans NC – 908 Dec – 919
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 295 Beans – 893 Wheat – 396
Wisner Corn – 295 Beans – 878
Newman Grove Corn – 300 Beans – 881

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – NC – 298 Dec – 304
Beans – NC – 879 Dec – 896

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 308
Bloomfield Corn – 301

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 295 Beans – 879
Osmond Corn – 295 Beans – 879

Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn NC – 296 Dec – 311
Beans NC – 885 Dec – 925

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn NC – 294 Dec – 301

Farmers Cooperative
Pilger Corn – 295 Beans – 877

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn NC – 315 Dec – 327

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans NC – 908 Dec – 914

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 295 Beans – 900
Albion Corn – 307 Beans – 885

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 293 Beans – 873

Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 298

AgRex
Enola Corn – 301 Beans – 886
Laurel Corn – 299 Beans – 884

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans NC – 904

Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans NC – 883 Dec – 921

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn NC – 301 Dec – 312

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 299 Beans – 884
Woodbine Corn – 299 Beans – 884
Missouri Valley Corn – 300 Beans – 884

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 299 Beans – 891
Whiting Corn – 299 Beans – 891
Hornick Corn – 299 Beans – 891

These Prices are subject to change without notice.

 

 

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: