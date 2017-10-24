DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR TUESDAY OCTOBER 24, 2017

10-24-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 306 Beans – 878
Humphrey Corn – 311 Beans – 880
Monroe Corn – 311 Beans – 883
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 302 Beans – 880
Royal Hub Corn – 296 Beans – 880
Wakefield Corn – 298 Beans – 880
West Point Corn – 298 Beans – 876
Hinton, IA Corn – 306 Beans – 896
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 302 Beans – 882
Howells Corn – 302 Beans – 882
Leigh Corn – 302 Beans – 882
Richland Corn – 305 Beans – 882
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 304 Beans – 882
Columbus Corn – 312 Beans – 885
David City Beans – 880
Mead Corn – 305 Beans – 884
Schuyler Corn – 309 Beans – 885
Weston Corn – 298 Beans – 879
Yanka Corn – 304
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – NC – 314 Dec – 317
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 308 Beans – 881
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 302 Wheat – 465 Soybeans – 910
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans NC – 916 Dec – 926
Columbus Corn NC – 329 Dec – 338
Fremont Beans NC – 911 Dec – 921
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 307 Beans – 895 Wheat – 414
Wisner Corn – 302 Beans – 880
Newman Grove Corn – 307 Beans – 883
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – NC – 304 Dec – 311
Beans – NC – 881 Dec – 897
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 315
Bloomfield Corn – 308
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 302 Beans – 881
Osmond Corn – 302 Beans – 881
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn NC – 303 Dec – 318
Beans NC – 886 Dec – 921
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn NC – 301 Dec – 308
Farmers Cooperative
Pilger Corn – 302 Beans – 879
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn NC – 324 Dec – 334
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans NC – 910 Dec – 915
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 301 Beans – 902
Albion Corn – 316 Beans – 887
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 300 Beans – 869
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 308
AgRex
Enola Corn – 305 Beans – 877
Laurel Corn – 304 Beans – 874
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans NC – 906
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans NC – 905 Dec – 922
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn NC – 312 Dec – 319
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 307 Beans – 894
Woodbine Corn – 307 Beans – 894
Missouri Valley Corn – 308 Beans – 894
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 306 Beans – 893
Whiting Corn – 306 Beans – 893
Hornick Corn – 306 Beans – 893
