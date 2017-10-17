DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR TUESDAY OCTOBER 17, 2017

10-17-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 304 Beans – 889
Humphrey Corn – 305 Beans – 894
Monroe Corn – 305 Beans – 894
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 299 Beans – 889
Royal Hub Corn – 294 Beans – 889
Wakefield Corn – 294 Beans – 889
West Point Corn – 296 Beans – 885
Hinton, IA Corn – 304 Beans – 905
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 298 Beans – 891
Howells Corn – 298 Beans – 891
Leigh Corn – 298 Beans – 891
Richland Corn – 301 Beans – 891
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 300 Beans – 892
Columbus Corn – 307 Beans – 895
David City Beans – 890
Mead Corn – 300 Beans – 894
Schuyler Corn – 304 Beans – 895
Weston Corn – 293 Beans – 890
Yanka Corn – 300
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – NC – 308 Dec – 314
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 303 Beans – 890
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 300 Wheat – 463 Soybeans – 920
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans NC – 925 Dec – 935
Columbus Corn NC – 325 Dec – 333
Fremont Beans NC – 920 Dec – 930
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 305 Beans – 909 Wheat – 413
Wisner Corn – 300 Beans – 895
Newman Grove Corn – 304 Beans – 892
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – NC – 300 Dec – 308
Beans – NC – 892 Dec – 906
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 312
Bloomfield Corn – 302
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 299 Beans – 890
Osmond Corn – 299 Beans – 890
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn NC – 300 Dec – 315
Beans NC – 895 Dec – 930
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn NC – 307 Dec – 305
Farmers Cooperative
Pilger Corn – 298 Beans – 888
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn NC – 329 Dec – 332
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans NC – 914 Dec – 925
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 297 Beans – 911
Albion Corn – 326 Beans – 891
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 308 Beans – 878
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 305
AgRex
Enola Corn – 304 Beans – 886
Laurel Corn – 301 Beans – 883
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans NC – 915
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans NC – 914 Dec – 932
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn NC – 310 Dec – 316
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 303 Beans – 898
Woodbine Corn – 303 Beans – 898
Missouri Valley Corn – 304 Beans – 898
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 303 Beans – 903
Whiting Corn – 303 Beans – 903
Hornick Corn – 303 Beans – 903
