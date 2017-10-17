class="post-template-default single single-post postid-266343 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR TUESDAY OCTOBER 17, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | October 17, 2017
10-17-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 304 Beans – 889
Humphrey Corn – 305 Beans – 894
Monroe Corn – 305 Beans – 894
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 299 Beans – 889
Royal Hub Corn – 294 Beans – 889
Wakefield Corn – 294 Beans – 889
West Point Corn – 296 Beans – 885
Hinton, IA Corn – 304 Beans – 905

Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 298 Beans – 891
Howells Corn – 298 Beans – 891
Leigh Corn – 298 Beans – 891
Richland Corn – 301 Beans – 891

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 300 Beans – 892
Columbus Corn – 307 Beans – 895
David City Beans – 890
Mead Corn – 300 Beans – 894
Schuyler Corn – 304 Beans – 895
Weston Corn – 293 Beans – 890
Yanka Corn – 300

Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – NC – 308 Dec – 314

North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 303 Beans – 890

Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 300 Wheat – 463 Soybeans – 920

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans NC – 925 Dec – 935
Columbus Corn NC – 325 Dec – 333
Fremont Beans NC – 920 Dec – 930
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 305 Beans – 909 Wheat – 413
Wisner Corn – 300 Beans – 895
Newman Grove Corn – 304 Beans – 892

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – NC – 300 Dec – 308
Beans – NC – 892 Dec – 906

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 312
Bloomfield Corn – 302

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 299 Beans – 890
Osmond Corn – 299 Beans – 890

Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn NC – 300 Dec – 315
Beans NC – 895 Dec – 930

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn NC – 307 Dec – 305

Farmers Cooperative
Pilger Corn – 298 Beans – 888

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn NC – 329 Dec – 332

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans NC – 914 Dec – 925

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 297 Beans – 911
Albion Corn – 326 Beans – 891

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 308 Beans – 878

Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 305

AgRex
Enola Corn – 304 Beans – 886
Laurel Corn – 301 Beans – 883

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans NC – 915

Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans NC – 914 Dec – 932

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn NC – 310 Dec – 316

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 303 Beans – 898
Woodbine Corn – 303 Beans – 898
Missouri Valley Corn – 304 Beans – 898

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 303 Beans – 903
Whiting Corn – 303 Beans – 903
Hornick Corn – 303 Beans – 903

These Prices are subject to change without notice.

 

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
