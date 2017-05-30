DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR TUESDAY MAY 30, 2017

05-30-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 320 Beans – 821
Humphrey Corn – 319 Beans – 824
Monroe Corn – 319 Beans – 827
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 319 Beans – 827
Royal Hub Corn – 315 Beans – 827
Wakefield Corn – 316 Beans – 821
West Point Corn – 316 Beans – 824
Hinton, IA Corn – 322 Beans – 847
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 316 Beans – 825
Howells Corn – 316 Beans – 825
Leigh Corn – 316 Beans – 825
Richland Corn – 319 Beans – 825
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 320 Beans – 829
Columbus Corn – 333 Beans – 829
David City Beans – 826
Mead Corn – 320 Beans – 829
Schuyler Corn – 319 Beans – 829
Weston Corn – 315 Beans – 826
Yanka Corn – 319
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 332 July – 329
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 322 Beans – 828
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 324 Wheat NC – 433
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 863 July – 853
Columbus Corn – 346 July – 347
Fremont Beans – 858 July – 848
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 327 Beans – 852 Wheat NC – 413
Wisner Corn – 319 Beans – 822
Newman Grove Corn – 321 Beans – 822
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 321 July – 322
Beans – 828 July – 828
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 325
Bloomfield Corn – 323
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 316 Beans – 821
Osmond Corn – 316 Beans – 821
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 331 July – 334
Beans – 857 July – 863
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 321 July – 321
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 339 July – 345
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 857 July – 852
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 319 Beans – 845
Albion Corn – 330 Beans – 842
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 317 Beans – 822
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 324
AgRex
Enola Corn – 326 Beans – 810
Laurel Corn – 321 Beans – 811
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans – 853 Wheat NC – 424
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 867 July – 852
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 327 July – 327
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 321 Beans – 840
Woodbine Corn – 321 Beans – 840
Missouri Valley Corn – 322 Beans – 840
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 320 Beans – 838
Whiting Corn – 320 Beans – 838
Hornick Corn – 320 Beans – 838
These Prices are subject to change without notice.