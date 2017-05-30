class="post-template-default single single-post postid-239202 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR TUESDAY MAY 30, 2017 | KTIC Radio

DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR TUESDAY MAY 30, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | May 30, 2017
05-30-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn –     320       Beans – 821
Humphrey     Corn –    319    Beans – 824
Monroe      Corn –   319    Beans – 827
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –    319    Beans – 827
Royal Hub     Corn –    315    Beans – 827
Wakefield      Corn –     316      Beans – 821
West Point    Corn –    316    Beans – 824
Hinton, IA      Corn –      322    Beans – 847

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn –     316     Beans –    825
Howells        Corn –     316    Beans – 825
Leigh        Corn –    316     Beans –    825
Richland    Corn –     319     Beans – 825

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn –    320     Beans –    829
Columbus      Corn –      333    Beans – 829
David City              Beans – 826
Mead         Corn –    320    Beans –    829
Schuyler    Corn –    319    Beans – 829
Weston        Corn –     315    Beans – 826
Yanka       Corn –     319

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn –      332    July – 329

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn –   322    Beans – 828

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn –      324      Wheat NC – 433

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –    863        July – 853
Columbus        Corn –     346        July – 347
Fremont        Beans –    858        July – 848
Growmark, Fremont    Corn –     327    Beans – 852    Wheat NC – 413
Wisner           Corn –     319    Beans – 822
Newman Grove        Corn –      321    Beans – 822

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – 321          July – 322
Beans – 828       July – 828

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 325
Bloomfield    Corn – 323

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn –    316    Beans –    821
Osmond      Corn –    316    Beans –    821

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn – 331             July – 334
Beans – 857           July – 863

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 321           July – 321

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn – 339     July  – 345

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans – 857    July – 852

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn – 319    Beans – 845
Albion          Corn – 330     Beans – 842

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn – 317    Beans – 822

Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn – 324

AgRex
Enola           Corn – 326    Beans – 810
Laurel          Corn – 321     Beans – 811

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn – NB     Beans –  853      Wheat NC – 424

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans – 867    July – 852

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn – 327     July – 327

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –    321    Beans – 840
Woodbine      Corn –     321    Beans – 840
Missouri Valley    Corn –    322    Beans –    840

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn –     320     Beans – 838
Whiting        Corn –     320    Beans –    838
Hornick        Corn –     320    Beans –    838

These Prices are subject to change without notice.

 

 

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
