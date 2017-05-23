DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR TUESDAY MAY 23, 2017

05-23-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 322 Beans – 857
Humphrey Corn – 321 Beans – 860
Monroe Corn – 321 Beans – 863
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 321 Beans – 863
Royal Hub Corn – 317 Beans – 863
Wakefield Corn – 318 Beans – 857
West Point Corn – 318 Beans – 860
Hinton, IA Corn – 324 Beans – 883
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 319 Beans – 860
Howells Corn – 319 Beans – 860
Leigh Corn – 319 Beans – 860
Richland Corn – 322 Beans – 860
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 324 Beans – 864
Columbus Corn – 336 Beans – 864
David City Beans – 861
Mead Corn – 324 Beans – 864
Schuyler Corn – 323 Beans – 864
Weston Corn – 319 Beans – 861
Yanka Corn – 323
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 337 July – 332
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 326 Beans – 863
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 327 Wheat NC – 425
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 898 July – 888
Columbus Corn – 350 July – 350
Fremont Beans – 893 July – 883
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 333 Beans – 888 Wheat NC – 410
Wisner Corn – 321 Beans – 858
Newman Grove Corn – 323 Beans – 858
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 324 July – 325
Beans – 860 July – 860
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 328
Bloomfield Corn – 326
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 319 Beans – 856
Osmond Corn – 319 Beans – 856
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 334 July – 337
Beans – 892 July – 898
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 323 July – 322
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 342 July – 346
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 893 July – 888
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 321 Beans – 876
Albion Corn – 332 Beans – 878
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 322 Beans – 860
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 323
AgRex
Enola Corn – 329 Beans – 845
Laurel Corn – 324 Beans – 847
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans – 883 Wheat NC – 421
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 898 July – 888
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 330 July – 330
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 324 Beans – 870
Woodbine Corn – 324 Beans – 870
Missouri Valley Corn – 325 Beans – 870
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 322 Beans – 873
Whiting Corn – 322 Beans – 873
Hornick Corn – 322 Beans – 873
These Prices are subject to change without notice.