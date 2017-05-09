DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR TUESDAY MAY 09, 2017

05-09-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 318 Beans – 878
Humphrey Corn – 318 Beans – 880
Monroe Corn – 318 Beans – 894
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 318 Beans – 884
Royal Hub Corn – 314 Beans – 886
Wakefield Corn – 315 Beans – 878
West Point Corn – 315 Beans – 880
Hinton, IA Corn – 321 Beans – 900
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 311 Beans – 875
Howells Corn – 311 Beans – 875
Leigh Corn – 311 Beans – 875
Richland Corn – 314 Beans – 875
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 319 Beans – 884
Columbus Corn – 331 Beans – 884
David City Beans – 881
Mead Corn – 319 Beans – 884
Schuyler Corn – 319 Beans – 884
Weston Corn – 315 Beans – 881
Yanka Corn – 319
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 335 July – 329
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 321 Beans – 884
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 320 Wheat – 434
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 924 July – 914
Columbus Corn – 347 July – 343
Fremont Beans – 919 July – 909
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 323 Beans – 909 Wheat – 398
Wisner Corn – 313 Beans – 879
Newman Grove Corn – 320 Beans – 878
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 319 July – 322
Beans – 880 July – 880
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 325
Bloomfield Corn – 318
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 313 Beans – 874
Osmond Corn – 313 Beans – 874
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 325 July – 330
Beans – 912 July – 919
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 320 July – 319
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 344 July – 341
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 911 July – 904
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 318 Beans – 897
Albion Corn – 329 Beans – 899
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 318 Beans – 876
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 313
AgRex
Enola Corn – 326 Beans – 871
Laurel Corn – 319 Beans – 873
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans – 909
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 919 July – 904
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 327 July – 327
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 322 Beans – 894
Woodbine Corn – 322 Beans – 894
Missouri Valley Corn – 323 Beans – 894
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 315 Beans – 894
Whiting Corn – 315 Beans – 894
Hornick Corn – 315 Beans – 894
