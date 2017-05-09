class="post-template-default single single-post postid-234723 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR TUESDAY MAY 09, 2017 | KTIC Radio

DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR TUESDAY MAY 09, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | May 9, 2017
Home News Local Area Cash Grain Bids

05-09-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn –     318       Beans – 878
Humphrey     Corn –    318    Beans – 880
Monroe      Corn –   318    Beans – 894
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –    318    Beans – 884
Royal Hub     Corn –    314    Beans – 886
Wakefield      Corn –     315      Beans – 878
West Point    Corn –    315    Beans – 880
Hinton, IA      Corn –      321    Beans – 900

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn –     311     Beans –    875
Howells        Corn –     311    Beans – 875
Leigh        Corn –    311     Beans –    875
Richland    Corn –     314     Beans – 875

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn –    319     Beans –    884
Columbus      Corn –      331    Beans – 884
David City              Beans – 881
Mead         Corn –    319    Beans –    884
Schuyler    Corn –    319    Beans – 884
Weston        Corn –     315    Beans – 881
Yanka       Corn –     319

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn –      335    July – 329

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn –   321    Beans – 884

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn –      320      Wheat – 434

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –    924        July – 914
Columbus        Corn –     347        July – 343
Fremont        Beans –    919        July – 909
Growmark, Fremont    Corn –     323    Beans – 909    Wheat – 398
Wisner           Corn –     313    Beans – 879
Newman Grove        Corn –      320    Beans – 878

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – 319          July – 322
Beans – 880       July – 880

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 325
Bloomfield    Corn – 318

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn –    313    Beans –    874
Osmond      Corn –    313    Beans –    874

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn – 325             July – 330
Beans – 912           July – 919

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 320           July – 319

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn – 344     July  – 341

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans – 911    July – 904

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn – 318    Beans – 897
Albion          Corn – 329     Beans – 899

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn – 318    Beans – 876

Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn – 313

AgRex
Enola           Corn – 326    Beans – 871
Laurel          Corn – 319     Beans – 873

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn – NB     Beans –  909

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans – 919    July – 904

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn – 327     July – 327

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –    322    Beans – 894
Woodbine      Corn –     322    Beans – 894
Missouri Valley    Corn –    323    Beans –    894

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn –     315     Beans – 894
Whiting        Corn –     315    Beans –    894
Hornick        Corn –     315    Beans –    894

These Prices are subject to change without notice.

 

 

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: