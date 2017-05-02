class="post-template-default single single-post postid-233156 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR TUESDAY MAY 02, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | May 2, 2017
05-02-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn –     324       Beans – 867
Humphrey     Corn –    319    Beans – 869
Monroe      Corn –   319    Beans – 888
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –    319    Beans – 872
Royal Hub     Corn –    317    Beans – 883
Wakefield      Corn –     316      Beans – 867
West Point    Corn –    316    Beans – 869
Hinton, IA      Corn –      322    Beans – 875

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn –     315     Beans –    870
Howells        Corn –     315    Beans – 870
Leigh        Corn –    315     Beans –    870
Richland    Corn –     317     Beans – 870

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn –    320     Beans –    874
Columbus      Corn –      332    Beans – 874
David City              Beans – 871
Mead         Corn –    320    Beans –    874
Schuyler    Corn –    320    Beans – 874
Weston        Corn –     316    Beans – 871
Yanka       Corn –     320

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn –      334    July – 331

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn –   322    Beans – 880

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn –      325      Wheat – 461

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –    914        July – 909
Columbus        Corn –     350        July – 348
Fremont        Beans –    909        July – 904
Growmark, Fremont    Corn –     329    Beans – 903    Wheat – 427
Wisner           Corn –     319    Beans – 863
Newman Grove        Corn –      329    Beans – 872

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – 324          July – 327
Beans – 875       July – 875

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 330
Bloomfield    Corn – 319

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn –    318    Beans –    869
Osmond      Corn –    318    Beans –    869

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn – 330             July – 335
Beans – 907           July – 911

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 322           July – 325

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn – 348     July  – 347

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans – 905    July – 893

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn – 324    Beans – 891
Albion          Corn – 333     Beans – 893

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn – 318    Beans – 870

Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn – 322

AgRex
Enola           Corn – 331    Beans – 866
Laurel          Corn – 324     Beans – 867

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn – NB     Beans –  904

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans – 913    July – 893

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn – 334     July – 330

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –    327    Beans – 881
Woodbine      Corn –     327    Beans – 881
Missouri Valley    Corn –    328    Beans –    881

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn –     320     Beans – 879
Whiting        Corn –     320    Beans –    879
Hornick        Corn –     320    Beans –    879

These Prices are subject to change without notice.

 

 

