DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR TUESDAY MAY 02, 2017

05-02-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 324 Beans – 867
Humphrey Corn – 319 Beans – 869
Monroe Corn – 319 Beans – 888
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 319 Beans – 872
Royal Hub Corn – 317 Beans – 883
Wakefield Corn – 316 Beans – 867
West Point Corn – 316 Beans – 869
Hinton, IA Corn – 322 Beans – 875
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 315 Beans – 870
Howells Corn – 315 Beans – 870
Leigh Corn – 315 Beans – 870
Richland Corn – 317 Beans – 870
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 320 Beans – 874
Columbus Corn – 332 Beans – 874
David City Beans – 871
Mead Corn – 320 Beans – 874
Schuyler Corn – 320 Beans – 874
Weston Corn – 316 Beans – 871
Yanka Corn – 320
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 334 July – 331
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 322 Beans – 880
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 325 Wheat – 461
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 914 July – 909
Columbus Corn – 350 July – 348
Fremont Beans – 909 July – 904
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 329 Beans – 903 Wheat – 427
Wisner Corn – 319 Beans – 863
Newman Grove Corn – 329 Beans – 872
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 324 July – 327
Beans – 875 July – 875
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 330
Bloomfield Corn – 319
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 318 Beans – 869
Osmond Corn – 318 Beans – 869
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 330 July – 335
Beans – 907 July – 911
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 322 July – 325
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 348 July – 347
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 905 July – 893
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 324 Beans – 891
Albion Corn – 333 Beans – 893
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 318 Beans – 870
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 322
AgRex
Enola Corn – 331 Beans – 866
Laurel Corn – 324 Beans – 867
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans – 904
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 913 July – 893
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 334 July – 330
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 327 Beans – 881
Woodbine Corn – 327 Beans – 881
Missouri Valley Corn – 328 Beans – 881
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 320 Beans – 879
Whiting Corn – 320 Beans – 879
Hornick Corn – 320 Beans – 879
These Prices are subject to change without notice.