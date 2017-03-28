DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR TUESDAY MARCH 28, 2017

03-28-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 318 Beans – 867
Humphrey Corn – 305 Beans – 869
Monroe Corn – 305 Beans – 887
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 305 Beans – 872
Royal Hub Corn – 303 Beans – 872
Wakefield Corn – 302 Beans – 867
West Point Corn – 302 Beans – 869
Hinton, IA Corn – 312 Beans – 882
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 303 Beans – 870
Howells Corn – 303 Beans – 870
Leigh Corn – 303 Beans – 870
Richland Corn – 306 Beans – 870
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 311 Beans – 879
Columbus Corn – 323 Beans – 879
David City Beans – 876
Mead Corn – 311 Beans – 880
Schuyler Corn – 311 Beans – 879
Weston Corn – 307 Beans – 876
Yanka Corn – 311
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 336 July – 327
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – NA Beans – NA
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – NA Wheat – NA
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 912 May – 912
Columbus Corn – 343 July – 342
Fremont Beans – 904 May – 904
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 320 Beans – 899 Wheat – NA
Wisner Corn – 307 Beans – 872
Newman Grove Corn – 312 Beans – 868
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – NA July – NA
Beans – NA July – NA
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 323
Bloomfield Corn – 311
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 308 Beans – 867
Osmond Corn – 308 Beans – 867
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – NA July – NA
Beans – NA July – NA
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 308 July – 315
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 337 July – 340
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 907 July – 905
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 315 Beans – 897
Albion Corn – 329 Beans – 896
/
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 313 Beans – 872
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 306
AgRex
Enola Corn – 313 Beans – 874
Laurel Corn – 310 Beans – 863
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – 306 Beans – 892
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 907 July – 902
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 328 July – 324
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 318 Beans – 885
Woodbine Corn – 318 Beans – 885
Missouri Valley Corn – 319 Beans – 885
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 310 Beans – 880
Whiting Corn – 310 Beans – 880
Hornick Corn – 310 Beans – 880
These Prices are subject to change without notice.