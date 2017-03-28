class="post-template-default single single-post postid-225136 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR TUESDAY MARCH 28, 2017

DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR TUESDAY MARCH 28, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | March 28, 2017
03-28-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn –     318       Beans – 867
Humphrey     Corn –    305    Beans – 869
Monroe      Corn –   305    Beans – 887
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –    305    Beans – 872
Royal Hub     Corn –    303    Beans – 872
Wakefield      Corn –     302      Beans – 867
West Point    Corn –    302    Beans – 869
Hinton, IA      Corn –      312    Beans – 882

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn –     303     Beans –    870
Howells        Corn –     303    Beans – 870
Leigh        Corn –    303     Beans –    870
Richland    Corn –     306     Beans – 870

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn –    311     Beans –    879
Columbus      Corn –      323    Beans – 879
David City              Beans – 876
Mead         Corn –    311    Beans –    880
Schuyler    Corn –    311    Beans – 879
Weston        Corn –     307    Beans – 876
Yanka       Corn –     311

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn –      336    July – 327

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn –   NA    Beans – NA

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn –      NA      Wheat – NA

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –    912        May – 912
Columbus        Corn –     343        July – 342
Fremont        Beans –    904        May – 904
Growmark, Fremont    Corn –     320    Beans – 899    Wheat – NA
Wisner           Corn –     307    Beans – 872
Newman Grove        Corn –      312    Beans – 868

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – NA          July – NA
Beans – NA       July – NA

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 323
Bloomfield    Corn – 311

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn –    308    Beans –    867
Osmond      Corn –    308    Beans –    867

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn – NA             July – NA
Beans – NA           July – NA

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 308           July – 315

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn – 337     July  – 340

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans – 907    July – 905

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn – 315    Beans – 897
Albion          Corn – 329     Beans – 896
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn – 313     Beans – 872

Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn – 306

AgRex
Enola           Corn – 313    Beans – 874
Laurel          Corn – 310     Beans – 863

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn – 306     Beans –  892

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans – 907    July – 902

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn – 328     July – 324

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –    318    Beans – 885
Woodbine      Corn –     318    Beans – 885
Missouri Valley    Corn –    319    Beans –    885

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn –     310     Beans – 880
Whiting        Corn –     310    Beans –    880
Hornick        Corn –     310    Beans –    880

These Prices are subject to change without notice.

 

 

