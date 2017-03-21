class="post-template-default single single-post postid-223658 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR TUESDAY MARCH 21, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | March 21, 2017
03-21-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn –     319       Beans – 894
Humphrey     Corn –    306    Beans – 896
Monroe      Corn –   306    Beans – 899
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –    306    Beans – 899
Royal Hub     Corn –    304    Beans – 899
Wakefield      Corn –     303      Beans – 894
West Point    Corn –    303    Beans – 896
Hinton, IA      Corn –      316    Beans – 911

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn –     303     Beans –    897
Howells        Corn –     303    Beans – 897
Leigh        Corn –    303     Beans –    897
Richland    Corn –     305     Beans – 897

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn –    310     Beans –    901
Columbus      Corn –      320    Beans – 901
David City              Beans – 898
Mead         Corn –    310    Beans –    902
Schuyler    Corn –    310    Beans – 901
Weston        Corn –     306    Beans – 898
Yanka       Corn –     310

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn –      330    July – 333

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn –   314    Beans – 902

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn –      311      Wheat – 425

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –    936        May – 936
Columbus        Corn –     339        July – 344
Fremont        Beans –    928        May – 928
Growmark, Fremont    Corn –     319    Beans – 923    Wheat –
Wisner           Corn –     306    Beans – 897
Newman Grove        Corn –      312    Beans – 897

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – 313          July – 321
Beans – 898       July – 905

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 326
Bloomfield    Corn – 314

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn –    308    Beans –    896
Osmond      Corn –    308    Beans –    896

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn – 318             July – 332
Beans – 926           July – 945

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 307           July – 315

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn – 339     July  – 344

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans – 931    July – 931

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn – 317    Beans – 926
Albion          Corn – 329     Beans – 923

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn – 312     Beans – 896

Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn – 307

AgRex
Enola           Corn – 316    Beans – 904
Laurel          Corn – 313     Beans – 878

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn – 309     Beans –  922

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans – 931    July – 931

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn – 328     July – 327

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –    318    Beans – 909
Woodbine      Corn –     318    Beans – 909
Missouri Valley    Corn –    319    Beans –    909

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn –     311     Beans – 909
Whiting        Corn –     311    Beans –    909
Hornick        Corn –     311    Beans –    909

These Prices are subject to change without notice.

 

 

