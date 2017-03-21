DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR TUESDAY MARCH 21, 2017

03-21-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 319 Beans – 894
Humphrey Corn – 306 Beans – 896
Monroe Corn – 306 Beans – 899
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 306 Beans – 899
Royal Hub Corn – 304 Beans – 899
Wakefield Corn – 303 Beans – 894
West Point Corn – 303 Beans – 896
Hinton, IA Corn – 316 Beans – 911
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 303 Beans – 897
Howells Corn – 303 Beans – 897
Leigh Corn – 303 Beans – 897
Richland Corn – 305 Beans – 897
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 310 Beans – 901
Columbus Corn – 320 Beans – 901
David City Beans – 898
Mead Corn – 310 Beans – 902
Schuyler Corn – 310 Beans – 901
Weston Corn – 306 Beans – 898
Yanka Corn – 310
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 330 July – 333
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 314 Beans – 902
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 311 Wheat – 425
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 936 May – 936
Columbus Corn – 339 July – 344
Fremont Beans – 928 May – 928
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 319 Beans – 923 Wheat –
Wisner Corn – 306 Beans – 897
Newman Grove Corn – 312 Beans – 897
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 313 July – 321
Beans – 898 July – 905
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 326
Bloomfield Corn – 314
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 308 Beans – 896
Osmond Corn – 308 Beans – 896
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 318 July – 332
Beans – 926 July – 945
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 307 July – 315
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 339 July – 344
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 931 July – 931
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 317 Beans – 926
Albion Corn – 329 Beans – 923
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 312 Beans – 896
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 307
AgRex
Enola Corn – 316 Beans – 904
Laurel Corn – 313 Beans – 878
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – 309 Beans – 922
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 931 July – 931
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 328 July – 327
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 318 Beans – 909
Woodbine Corn – 318 Beans – 909
Missouri Valley Corn – 319 Beans – 909
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 311 Beans – 909
Whiting Corn – 311 Beans – 909
Hornick Corn – 311 Beans – 909
These Prices are subject to change without notice.