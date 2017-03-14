class="post-template-default single single-post postid-222050 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR TUESDAY MARCH 14, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | March 14, 2017
03-14-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn –     306       Beans – 892
Humphrey     Corn –    305    Beans – 894
Monroe      Corn –   305    Beans – 897
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –    305    Beans – 897
Royal Hub     Corn –    303    Beans – 897
Wakefield      Corn –     302      Beans – 892
West Point    Corn –    302    Beans – 894
Hinton, IA      Corn –      315    Beans – 909

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn –     302     Beans –    894
Howells        Corn –     302    Beans – 894
Leigh        Corn –    302     Beans –    894
Richland    Corn –     305     Beans – 894

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn –    307     Beans –    899
Columbus      Corn –      318    Beans – 899
David City              Beans – 896
Mead         Corn –    307    Beans –    900
Schuyler    Corn –    307    Beans – 899
Weston        Corn –     303    Beans – 896
Yanka       Corn –     307

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn –      330    July – 335

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn –   309    Beans – 895

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn –      312      Wheat – 429

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –    934        May – 934
Columbus        Corn –     332        July – 346
Fremont        Beans –    926        May – 926
Growmark, Fremont    Corn –     310    Beans – 916    Wheat – 433
Wisner           Corn –     305    Beans – 896
Newman Grove        Corn –      311    Beans – 892

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – 314          July – 322
Beans – 895       July – 902

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 319
Bloomfield    Corn – 310

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn –    309    Beans –    893
Osmond      Corn –    309    Beans –    893

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn – 315             July – 333
Beans – 923           July – 942

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 305           July – 316

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn – 336     July  – 345

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans – 929    July – 929

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn – 308    Beans – 924
Albion          Corn – 321     Beans – 917

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn – 306     Beans – 894

Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn – 305

AgRex
Enola           Corn – 317    Beans – 901
Laurel          Corn – 314     Beans – 878

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn – 310     Beans –  919

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans – 924    July – 929

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn – 324     July – 328

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –    314    Beans – 908
Woodbine      Corn –     314    Beans – 908
Missouri Valley    Corn –    315    Beans –    908

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn –     311     Beans – 907
Whiting        Corn –     311    Beans –    907
Hornick        Corn –     311    Beans –    907

These Prices are subject to change without notice.

 

 

