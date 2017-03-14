DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR TUESDAY MARCH 14, 2017

03-14-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 306 Beans – 892
Humphrey Corn – 305 Beans – 894
Monroe Corn – 305 Beans – 897
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 305 Beans – 897
Royal Hub Corn – 303 Beans – 897
Wakefield Corn – 302 Beans – 892
West Point Corn – 302 Beans – 894
Hinton, IA Corn – 315 Beans – 909
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 302 Beans – 894
Howells Corn – 302 Beans – 894
Leigh Corn – 302 Beans – 894
Richland Corn – 305 Beans – 894
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 307 Beans – 899
Columbus Corn – 318 Beans – 899
David City Beans – 896
Mead Corn – 307 Beans – 900
Schuyler Corn – 307 Beans – 899
Weston Corn – 303 Beans – 896
Yanka Corn – 307
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 330 July – 335
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 309 Beans – 895
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 312 Wheat – 429
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 934 May – 934
Columbus Corn – 332 July – 346
Fremont Beans – 926 May – 926
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 310 Beans – 916 Wheat – 433
Wisner Corn – 305 Beans – 896
Newman Grove Corn – 311 Beans – 892
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 314 July – 322
Beans – 895 July – 902
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 319
Bloomfield Corn – 310
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 309 Beans – 893
Osmond Corn – 309 Beans – 893
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 315 July – 333
Beans – 923 July – 942
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 305 July – 316
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 336 July – 345
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 929 July – 929
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 308 Beans – 924
Albion Corn – 321 Beans – 917
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 306 Beans – 894
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 305
AgRex
Enola Corn – 317 Beans – 901
Laurel Corn – 314 Beans – 878
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – 310 Beans – 919
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 924 July – 929
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 324 July – 328
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 314 Beans – 908
Woodbine Corn – 314 Beans – 908
Missouri Valley Corn – 315 Beans – 908
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 311 Beans – 907
Whiting Corn – 311 Beans – 907
Hornick Corn – 311 Beans – 907
