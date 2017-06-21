DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR TUESDAY JUNE 21, 2017

06-21-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 317 Beans – 832
Humphrey Corn – 317 Beans – 835
Monroe Corn – 317 Beans – 850
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 317 Beans – 838
Royal Hub Corn – 314 Beans – 838
Wakefield Corn – 315 Beans – 832
West Point Corn – 314 Beans – 835
Hinton, IA Corn – 320 Beans – 848
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 315 Beans – 836
Howells Corn – 315 Beans – 836
Leigh Corn – 315 Beans – 836
Richland Corn – 318 Beans – 836
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 321 Beans – 840
Columbus Corn – 338 Beans – 840
David City Beans – 837
Mead Corn – 321 Beans – 840
Schuyler Corn – 320 Beans – 840
Weston Corn – 316 Beans – 837
Yanka Corn – 320
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 328 NC – 338
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 323 Beans – 846
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 319 Wheat NC – 495
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 881 NC – 868
Columbus Corn – 343 NC – 362
Fremont Beans – 876 NC – 863
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 324 Beans – 870 Wheat NC – 472
Wisner Corn – 318 Beans – 839
Newman Grove Corn – 322 Beans – 834
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 316 NC – 335
Beans – 839 NC – 832
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 326
Bloomfield Corn – 317
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 316 Beans – 832
Osmond Corn – 316 Beans – 832
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 329 NC – 337
Beans – 873 NC – 848
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 318 NC – 332
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 333 NC – 358
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 875 NC – 857
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 323 Beans – 856
Albion Corn – 327 Beans – 850
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 318 Beans – 842
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 319
AgRex
Enola Corn – 329 Beans – 831
Laurel Corn – 315 Beans – 816
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans – 859 Wheat NC – 458
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 878 NC – 862
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 319 NC – 342
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 319 Beans – 849
Woodbine Corn – 319 Beans – 849
Missouri Valley Corn – 320 Beans – 849
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 319 Beans – 849
Whiting Corn – 319 Beans – 849
Hornick Corn – 319 Beans – 849
