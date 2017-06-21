class="post-template-default single single-post postid-243621 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR TUESDAY JUNE 21, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | June 21, 2017
06-21-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn –     317       Beans – 832
Humphrey     Corn –    317    Beans – 835
Monroe      Corn –   317    Beans – 850
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –    317    Beans – 838
Royal Hub     Corn –    314    Beans – 838
Wakefield      Corn –     315      Beans – 832
West Point    Corn –    314    Beans – 835
Hinton, IA      Corn –      320    Beans – 848

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn –     315     Beans –    836
Howells        Corn –     315    Beans – 836
Leigh        Corn –    315     Beans –    836
Richland    Corn –     318     Beans – 836

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn –    321     Beans –    840
Columbus      Corn –      338    Beans – 840
David City              Beans – 837
Mead         Corn –    321    Beans –    840
Schuyler    Corn –    320    Beans – 840
Weston        Corn –     316    Beans – 837
Yanka       Corn –     320

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn –      328    NC – 338

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn –   323    Beans – 846

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn –      319      Wheat NC – 495

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –    881        NC – 868
Columbus        Corn –     343        NC – 362
Fremont        Beans –    876        NC – 863
Growmark, Fremont    Corn –     324    Beans – 870    Wheat NC – 472
Wisner           Corn –     318    Beans – 839
Newman Grove        Corn –      322    Beans – 834

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – 316          NC – 335
Beans – 839       NC – 832

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 326
Bloomfield    Corn – 317

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn –    316    Beans –    832
Osmond      Corn –    316    Beans –    832

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn – 329             NC – 337
Beans – 873           NC – 848

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 318           NC – 332

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn – 333     NC  – 358

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans – 875    NC – 857

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn – 323    Beans – 856
Albion          Corn – 327     Beans – 850

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn – 318    Beans – 842

Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn – 319

AgRex
Enola           Corn – 329    Beans – 831
Laurel          Corn – 315     Beans – 816

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn – NB     Beans –  859      Wheat NC – 458

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans – 878    NC – 862

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn – 319     NC – 342

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –    319    Beans – 849
Woodbine      Corn –     319    Beans – 849
Missouri Valley    Corn –    320    Beans –    849

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn –     319     Beans – 849
Whiting        Corn –     319    Beans –    849
Hornick        Corn –     319    Beans –    849

These Prices are subject to change without notice.

 

 

