DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR TUESDAY JUNE 20, 2017 | KTIC Radio

DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR TUESDAY JUNE 20, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | June 20, 2017
06-20-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn –     319       Beans – 841
Humphrey     Corn –    319    Beans – 844
Monroe      Corn –   319    Beans – 859
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –    319    Beans – 847
Royal Hub     Corn –    316    Beans – 847
Wakefield      Corn –     317      Beans – 841
West Point    Corn –    316    Beans – 844
Hinton, IA      Corn –      322    Beans – 857

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn –     316     Beans –    845
Howells        Corn –     316    Beans – 845
Leigh        Corn –    316     Beans –    845
Richland    Corn –     319     Beans – 845

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn –    322     Beans –    849
Columbus      Corn –      339    Beans – 849
David City              Beans – 846
Mead         Corn –    322    Beans –    849
Schuyler    Corn –    321    Beans – 849
Weston        Corn –     317    Beans – 846
Yanka       Corn –     321

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn –      329    NC – 339

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn –   324    Beans – 855

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn –      320      Wheat NC – 502

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –    887        NC – 878
Columbus        Corn –     344        NC – 363
Fremont        Beans –    882        NC – 873
Growmark, Fremont    Corn –     326    Beans – 877    Wheat NC –
Wisner           Corn –     319    Beans – 847
Newman Grove        Corn –      324    Beans – 843

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – 317          NC – 336
Beans – 847       NC – 842

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 327
Bloomfield    Corn – 318

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn –    317    Beans –    841
Osmond      Corn –    317    Beans –    841

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn – 330             NC – 338
Beans – 882           NC – 859

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 319           NC – 333

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn – 335     NC  – 360

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans – 884    NC – 868

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn – 325    Beans – 865
Albion          Corn – 329     Beans – 859

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn – 314    Beans – 853

Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn – 320

AgRex
Enola           Corn – 330    Beans – 840
Laurel          Corn – 316     Beans – 825

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn – NB     Beans –  868      Wheat NC – 465

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans – 887    NC – 873

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn – 320     NC – 343

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –    320    Beans – 858
Woodbine      Corn –     320    Beans – 858
Missouri Valley    Corn –    321    Beans –    858

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn –     320     Beans – 858
Whiting        Corn –     320    Beans –    858
Hornick        Corn –     320    Beans –    858

These Prices are subject to change without notice.

 

 

