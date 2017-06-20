DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR TUESDAY JUNE 20, 2017

06-20-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 319 Beans – 841
Humphrey Corn – 319 Beans – 844
Monroe Corn – 319 Beans – 859
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 319 Beans – 847
Royal Hub Corn – 316 Beans – 847
Wakefield Corn – 317 Beans – 841
West Point Corn – 316 Beans – 844
Hinton, IA Corn – 322 Beans – 857
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 316 Beans – 845
Howells Corn – 316 Beans – 845
Leigh Corn – 316 Beans – 845
Richland Corn – 319 Beans – 845
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 322 Beans – 849
Columbus Corn – 339 Beans – 849
David City Beans – 846
Mead Corn – 322 Beans – 849
Schuyler Corn – 321 Beans – 849
Weston Corn – 317 Beans – 846
Yanka Corn – 321
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 329 NC – 339
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 324 Beans – 855
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 320 Wheat NC – 502
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 887 NC – 878
Columbus Corn – 344 NC – 363
Fremont Beans – 882 NC – 873
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 326 Beans – 877 Wheat NC –
Wisner Corn – 319 Beans – 847
Newman Grove Corn – 324 Beans – 843
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 317 NC – 336
Beans – 847 NC – 842
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 327
Bloomfield Corn – 318
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 317 Beans – 841
Osmond Corn – 317 Beans – 841
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 330 NC – 338
Beans – 882 NC – 859
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 319 NC – 333
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 335 NC – 360
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 884 NC – 868
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 325 Beans – 865
Albion Corn – 329 Beans – 859
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 314 Beans – 853
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 320
AgRex
Enola Corn – 330 Beans – 840
Laurel Corn – 316 Beans – 825
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans – 868 Wheat NC – 465
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 887 NC – 873
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 320 NC – 343
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 320 Beans – 858
Woodbine Corn – 320 Beans – 858
Missouri Valley Corn – 321 Beans – 858
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 320 Beans – 858
Whiting Corn – 320 Beans – 858
Hornick Corn – 320 Beans – 858
These Prices are subject to change without notice.