DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR TUESDAY JUNE 13, 2017

6-13-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 3.30 Beans –8.43
Humphrey Corn – 3.30 Beans 8.46
Monroe Corn – 3.30 Beans 8.49
Oakland E. Hub Corn – Beans –
Royal Hub Corn – 3.27 Beans – 8.50
Wakefield Corn – 3.28 Beans – 8.43
West Point Corn – 3.27 Beans – 8.46
Hinton, IA Corn – 3.33 Beans – 8.62
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn -3.27 Beans – 8.47
Howells Corn – 3.27 Beans – 8.47
Leigh Corn – 3.27 Beans – 8.47
Richland Corn – 3.28 Beans -8.47
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn -3.30 Beans – 8.51
Columbus Corn -3.47 Beans – 8.51
David City Beans – 8.48
Mead Corn -3.30 Beans – 8.51
Schuyler Corn -3.29 Beans – 8.51
Weston Corn -3.25 Beans -8.48
Yanka Corn -3.29
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn -3.40 NC –
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 3.31 Beans -8.57
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 3.31 Wheat – 4.83
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – NC –
Columbus Corn – NC –
Fremont Beans – NC –
Growmark, Fremont Corn -337 Beans – 8.72 Wheat – 4.37
Wisner Corn -3.30 Beans -8.47
Newman Grove Corn -3.35 Beans – 8.45
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 3.27 NC –
Beans – 8.48 NC –
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 3.38
Bloomfield Corn – 3.29
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn -3.28 Beans – 8.44
Osmond Corn -3.28 Beans – 8.44
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 3.39 NC –
Beans – 8.85 NC –
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 3.29 NC – 3.52
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn -3.489 NC –
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 8.84 NC – 8.72
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 3.36 Beans – 8.68
Albion Corn -3.59 Beans – 8.60
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn 3.24– Beans –8.53 Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 3.30
AgRex
Enola Corn – 3.37 Beans – 8.45
Laurel Corn – 3.27 Beans – 8.30
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – Beans – 8.73
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 8.87 NC –
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn -3.31 NC –
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – Beans –
Woodbine Corn – Beans –
Missouri Valley Corn – Beans –
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn3.31 Beans 8.62
Whiting Corn – 3.31 Beans – 8.62
Hornick Corn – 3.31 Beans – 8.62
