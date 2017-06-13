class="post-template-default single single-post postid-242038 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR TUESDAY JUNE 13, 2017

BY Tammie Harrington | June 13, 2017
6-13-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn – 3.30       Beans –8.43
Humphrey     Corn –    3.30    Beans 8.46
Monroe      Corn – 3.30       Beans 8.49
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –        Beans –
Royal Hub     Corn –    3.27    Beans – 8.50
Wakefield      Corn – 3.28            Beans – 8.43
West Point    Corn –    3.27    Beans – 8.46
Hinton, IA      Corn –  3.33        Beans – 8.62

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn -3.27          Beans –    8.47
Howells        Corn –     3.27    Beans –  8.47
Leigh        Corn –    3.27     Beans –     8.47
Richland    Corn – 3.28         Beans -8.47

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn -3.30         Beans –     8.51
Columbus      Corn -3.47           Beans – 8.51
David City              Beans – 8.48
Mead         Corn -3.30         Beans –     8.51
Schuyler    Corn -3.29         Beans – 8.51
Weston        Corn -3.25          Beans -8.48
Yanka       Corn -3.29

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn -3.40          NC –

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn – 3.31       Beans -8.57

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn – 3.31           Wheat – 4.83

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –            NC –
Columbus        Corn –             NC –
Fremont        Beans –            NC –
Growmark, Fremont    Corn -337         Beans – 8.72    Wheat – 4.37
Wisner           Corn -3.30         Beans -8.47
Newman Grove        Corn -3.35           Beans – 8.45

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – 3.27               NC –
Beans – 8.48            NC –

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 3.38
Bloomfield    Corn – 3.29

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn -3.28        Beans –    8.44
Osmond      Corn -3.28        Beans –    8.44

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn –  3.39             NC –
Beans – 8.85           NC –

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 3.29         NC – 3.52

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn  -3.489         NC  –

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans – 8.84    NC – 8.72

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn – 3.36        Beans – 8.68
Albion          Corn -3.59          Beans – 8.60

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn 3.24–    Beans –8.53                                                                  Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn –     3.30

AgRex
Enola           Corn – 3.37         Beans – 8.45
Laurel          Corn – 3.27         Beans – 8.30

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn –          Beans – 8.73

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans – 8.87    NC –

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn -3.31          NC –

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –        Beans –
Woodbine      Corn –         Beans –
Missouri Valley    Corn –        Beans –

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn3.31     Beans 8.62
Whiting        Corn – 3.31        Beans –    8.62
Hornick        Corn – 3.31        Beans –    8.62

These Prices are subject to change without notice.
