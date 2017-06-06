class="post-template-default single single-post postid-240608 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR TUESDAY JUNE 06, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | June 6, 2017
06-06-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 329 Beans – 834
Humphrey Corn – 329 Beans – 837
Monroe Corn – 329 Beans – 840
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 329 Beans – 840
Royal Hub Corn – 326 Beans – 841
Wakefield Corn – 327 Beans – 834
West Point Corn – 326 Beans – 837
Hinton, IA Corn – 330 Beans – 853

Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 327 Beans – 838
Howells Corn – 327 Beans – 838
Leigh Corn – 327 Beans – 838
Richland Corn – 327 Beans – 838

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 328 Beans – 841
Columbus Corn – 341 Beans – 841
David City Beans – 838
Mead Corn – 328 Beans – 841
Schuyler Corn – 327 Beans – 841
Weston Corn – 324 Beans – 838
Yanka Corn – 327

Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 343 NC – 353

North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 330 Beans – 844

Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 334 Wheat NC – 435

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 879 NC – 872
Columbus Corn – 356 NC – 374
Fremont Beans – 874 NC – 867
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 337 Beans – 868 Wheat NC – 418
Wisner Corn – 329 Beans – 838
Newman Grove Corn – 333 Beans – 836

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 329 NC – 344
Beans – 839 NC – 834

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 337
Bloomfield Corn – 332

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 327 Beans – 835
Osmond Corn – 327 Beans – 835

Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 339 NC – 346
Beans – 872 NC – 852

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 329 NC – 341

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 347 NC – 369

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 873 NC – 861

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 332 Beans – 859
Albion Corn – 342 Beans – 855

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 330 Beans – 835

Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 334

AgRex
Enola Corn – 337 Beans – 829
Laurel Corn – 330 Beans – 821

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans – 864 Wheat NC – 428

Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 878 NC – 866

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 334 NC – 356

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 329 Beans – 851
Woodbine Corn – 329 Beans – 851
Missouri Valley Corn – 330 Beans – 851

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 327 Beans – 850
Whiting Corn – 327 Beans – 850
Hornick Corn – 327 Beans – 850

These Prices are subject to change without notice.

 

 

 

