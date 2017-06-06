DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR TUESDAY JUNE 06, 2017

06-06-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 329 Beans – 834
Humphrey Corn – 329 Beans – 837
Monroe Corn – 329 Beans – 840
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 329 Beans – 840
Royal Hub Corn – 326 Beans – 841
Wakefield Corn – 327 Beans – 834
West Point Corn – 326 Beans – 837
Hinton, IA Corn – 330 Beans – 853
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 327 Beans – 838
Howells Corn – 327 Beans – 838
Leigh Corn – 327 Beans – 838
Richland Corn – 327 Beans – 838
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 328 Beans – 841
Columbus Corn – 341 Beans – 841
David City Beans – 838
Mead Corn – 328 Beans – 841
Schuyler Corn – 327 Beans – 841
Weston Corn – 324 Beans – 838
Yanka Corn – 327
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 343 NC – 353
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 330 Beans – 844
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 334 Wheat NC – 435
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 879 NC – 872
Columbus Corn – 356 NC – 374
Fremont Beans – 874 NC – 867
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 337 Beans – 868 Wheat NC – 418
Wisner Corn – 329 Beans – 838
Newman Grove Corn – 333 Beans – 836
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 329 NC – 344
Beans – 839 NC – 834
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 337
Bloomfield Corn – 332
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 327 Beans – 835
Osmond Corn – 327 Beans – 835
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 339 NC – 346
Beans – 872 NC – 852
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 329 NC – 341
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 347 NC – 369
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 873 NC – 861
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 332 Beans – 859
Albion Corn – 342 Beans – 855
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 330 Beans – 835
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 334
AgRex
Enola Corn – 337 Beans – 829
Laurel Corn – 330 Beans – 821
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans – 864 Wheat NC – 428
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 878 NC – 866
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 334 NC – 356
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 329 Beans – 851
Woodbine Corn – 329 Beans – 851
Missouri Valley Corn – 330 Beans – 851
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 327 Beans – 850
Whiting Corn – 327 Beans – 850
Hornick Corn – 327 Beans – 850
These Prices are subject to change without notice.