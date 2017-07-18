DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR TUESDAY JULY 18, 2017

07-18-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 329 Beans – 907
Humphrey Corn – 322 Beans – 910
Monroe Corn – 322 Beans – 913
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 322 Beans – 910
Royal Hub Corn – 319 Beans – 907
Wakefield Corn – 320 Beans – 904
West Point Corn – 319 Beans – 904
Hinton, IA Corn – 323 Beans – 919
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 319 Beans – 908
Howells Corn – 319 Beans – 908
Leigh Corn – 319 Beans – 908
Richland Corn – 321 Beans – 908
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 322 Beans – 911
Columbus Corn – 340 Beans – 911
David City Beans – 908
Mead Corn – 322 Beans – 911
Schuyler Corn – 321 Beans – 911
Weston Corn – 317 Beans – 908
Yanka Corn – 321
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 328 NC – 339
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 324 Beans – 912
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 317 Wheat NC – 523
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 947 NC – 947
Columbus Corn – 345 NC – 366
Fremont Beans – 942 NC – 942
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 327 Beans – 936 Wheat NC – 512
Wisner Corn – 319 Beans – 904
Newman Grove Corn – 322 Beans – 904
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 321 NC – 341
Beans -910 NC – 907
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 327
Bloomfield Corn – 320
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 318 Beans – 904
Osmond Corn – 318 Beans – 904
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 330 NC – 341
Beans – 942 NC – 922
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 321 NC – 336
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 345 NC – 362
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 945 NC – 931
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 323 Beans – 926
Albion Corn – 339 Beans – 919
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 315 Beans – 908
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 317
AgRex
Enola Corn – 328 Beans – 898
Laurel Corn – 319 Beans – 909
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans – 940 Wheat NC – 489
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 944 NC – 936
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 327 NC – 346
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 321 Beans – 918
Woodbine Corn – 321 Beans – 918
Missouri Valley Corn – 322 Beans – 918
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 319 Beans – 917
Whiting Corn – 319 Beans – 917
Hornick Corn – 319 Beans – 917
These Prices are subject to change without notice.