DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR TUESDAY JULY 18, 2017 | KTIC Radio

DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR TUESDAY JULY 18, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | July 18, 2017
07-18-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn –     329       Beans – 907
Humphrey     Corn –    322    Beans – 910
Monroe      Corn –   322    Beans – 913
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –    322    Beans – 910
Royal Hub     Corn –    319    Beans – 907
Wakefield      Corn –     320      Beans – 904
West Point    Corn –    319    Beans – 904
Hinton, IA      Corn –      323    Beans – 919

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn –     319     Beans –    908
Howells        Corn –     319    Beans – 908
Leigh        Corn –    319    Beans –    908
Richland    Corn –     321     Beans – 908

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn –    322     Beans –    911
Columbus      Corn –      340    Beans – 911
David City              Beans – 908
Mead         Corn –    322    Beans –    911
Schuyler    Corn –    321    Beans – 911
Weston        Corn –     317    Beans – 908
Yanka       Corn –     321

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn –      328    NC – 339

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn –   324    Beans – 912

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn –      317      Wheat NC – 523

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –    947        NC – 947
Columbus        Corn –     345        NC – 366
Fremont        Beans –    942        NC – 942
Growmark, Fremont    Corn –     327    Beans – 936    Wheat NC – 512
Wisner           Corn –     319    Beans – 904
Newman Grove        Corn –      322    Beans – 904

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – 321         NC – 341
Beans -910       NC – 907

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 327
Bloomfield    Corn – 320

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn –    318    Beans –    904
Osmond      Corn –    318    Beans –    904

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn – 330             NC – 341
Beans – 942           NC – 922

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 321           NC – 336

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn – 345     NC  – 362

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans – 945    NC – 931

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn – 323    Beans – 926
Albion          Corn – 339     Beans – 919

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn – 315    Beans – 908

Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn – 317

AgRex
Enola           Corn – 328    Beans – 898
Laurel          Corn – 319     Beans – 909

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn – NB     Beans –  940      Wheat NC – 489

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans – 944    NC – 936

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn – 327     NC – 346

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –    321    Beans – 918
Woodbine      Corn –     321    Beans – 918
Missouri Valley    Corn –    322    Beans –    918

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn –     319     Beans – 917
Whiting        Corn –     319    Beans –    917
Hornick        Corn –     319    Beans –    917

These Prices are subject to change without notice.

 

 

