class="post-template-default single single-post postid-247124 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR TUESDAY JULY 11, 2017 | KTIC Radio

DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR TUESDAY JULY 11, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | July 11, 2017
Home News Local Area Cash Grain Bids

07-11-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn –     349       Beans – 944
Humphrey     Corn –    343    Beans – 947
Monroe      Corn –   343    Beans – 950
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –    343    Beans – 950
Royal Hub     Corn –    340    Beans – 950
Wakefield      Corn –     341      Beans – 944
West Point    Corn –    340    Beans – 947
Hinton, IA      Corn –      346    Beans – 959

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn –     341     Beans –    947
Howells        Corn –     341    Beans – 947
Leigh        Corn –    341    Beans –    947
Richland    Corn –     343     Beans – 947

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn –    343     Beans –    951
Columbus      Corn –      362    Beans – 951
David City              Beans – 948
Mead         Corn –    343    Beans –    951
Schuyler    Corn –    342    Beans – 951
Weston        Corn –     338    Beans – 948
Yanka       Corn –     342

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn –      353    NC – 363

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn –   346    Beans – 951

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn –      341      Wheat NC – 577

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –    986        NC – 988
Columbus        Corn –     367        NC – 389
Fremont        Beans –    981        NC – 983
Growmark, Fremont    Corn –     346    Beans – 976    Wheat NC – 567
Wisner           Corn –     344    Beans – 944
Newman Grove        Corn –      348    Beans – 944

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – 344         NC – 364
Beans -949       NC – 948

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 352
Bloomfield    Corn – 345

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn –    344    Beans –    933
Osmond      Corn –    344    Beans –    933

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn – 355             NC – 364
Beans – 981           NC – 963

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 346           NC – 359

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn – 365     NC  – 386

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans – 985    NC – 973

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn – 349    Beans – 966
Albion          Corn – 354     Beans – 959

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn – 344    Beans – 950

Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn – 341

AgRex
Enola           Corn – 353    Beans – 937
Laurel          Corn – 347     Beans – 949

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn – NB     Beans –  979      Wheat NC – 531

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans – 984    NC – 978

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn – 352     NC – 369

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –    344    Beans – 955
Woodbine      Corn –     344    Beans – 955
Missouri Valley    Corn –    345    Beans –    955

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn –     342     Beans – 955
Whiting        Corn –     342    Beans –    955
Hornick        Corn –     342    Beans –    955

These Prices are subject to change without notice.

 

 

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: