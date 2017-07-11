DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR TUESDAY JULY 11, 2017

07-11-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 349 Beans – 944
Humphrey Corn – 343 Beans – 947
Monroe Corn – 343 Beans – 950
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 343 Beans – 950
Royal Hub Corn – 340 Beans – 950
Wakefield Corn – 341 Beans – 944
West Point Corn – 340 Beans – 947
Hinton, IA Corn – 346 Beans – 959
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 341 Beans – 947
Howells Corn – 341 Beans – 947
Leigh Corn – 341 Beans – 947
Richland Corn – 343 Beans – 947
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 343 Beans – 951
Columbus Corn – 362 Beans – 951
David City Beans – 948
Mead Corn – 343 Beans – 951
Schuyler Corn – 342 Beans – 951
Weston Corn – 338 Beans – 948
Yanka Corn – 342
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 353 NC – 363
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 346 Beans – 951
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 341 Wheat NC – 577
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 986 NC – 988
Columbus Corn – 367 NC – 389
Fremont Beans – 981 NC – 983
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 346 Beans – 976 Wheat NC – 567
Wisner Corn – 344 Beans – 944
Newman Grove Corn – 348 Beans – 944
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 344 NC – 364
Beans -949 NC – 948
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 352
Bloomfield Corn – 345
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 344 Beans – 933
Osmond Corn – 344 Beans – 933
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 355 NC – 364
Beans – 981 NC – 963
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 346 NC – 359
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 365 NC – 386
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 985 NC – 973
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 349 Beans – 966
Albion Corn – 354 Beans – 959
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 344 Beans – 950
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 341
AgRex
Enola Corn – 353 Beans – 937
Laurel Corn – 347 Beans – 949
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans – 979 Wheat NC – 531
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 984 NC – 978
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 352 NC – 369
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 344 Beans – 955
Woodbine Corn – 344 Beans – 955
Missouri Valley Corn – 345 Beans – 955
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 342 Beans – 955
Whiting Corn – 342 Beans – 955
Hornick Corn – 342 Beans – 955
