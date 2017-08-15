DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR TUESDAY AUGUST 15, 2017

08-15-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 320 Beans – 829
Humphrey Corn – 308 Beans – 832
Monroe Corn – 308 Beans – 835
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 308 Beans – 832
Royal Hub Corn – 305 Beans – 832
Wakefield Corn – 306 Beans – 826
West Point Corn – 305 Beans – 826
Hinton, IA Corn – 309 Beans – 853
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 305 Beans – 830
Howells Corn – 305 Beans – 830
Leigh Corn – 305 Beans – 830
Richland Corn – 308 Beans – 830
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 310 Beans – 834
Columbus Corn – 327 Beans – 834
David City Beans – 831
Mead Corn – 309 Beans – 834
Schuyler Corn – 317 Beans – 834
Weston Corn – 306 Beans – 831
Yanka Corn – 309
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 312 NC – 320
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 312 Beans – 839
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 303 Wheat NC – 446
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 879 NC – 869
Columbus Corn – 328 NC – 343
Fremont Beans – 869 NC – 864
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 310 Beans – 864 Wheat NC – 436
Wisner Corn – 306 Beans – 830
Newman Grove Corn – 309 Beans – 844
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 309 NC – 319
Beans -834 NC – 829
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 317
Bloomfield Corn – 307
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 306 Beans – 832
Osmond Corn – 306 Beans – 832
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 315 NC – 319
Beans – 969 NC – 839
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 310 NC – 313
**NEW** Farmers Cooperative
Pilger Corn – 303 Beans – 837
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 333 NC – 340
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 847 NC – 854
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 315 Beans – 857
Albion Corn – 330 Beans – 847
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 309 Beans – 819
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 305
AgRex
Enola Corn – 309 Beans – 826
Laurel Corn – 309 Beans – 834
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans – 867
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 884 NC – 859
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 320 NC – 327
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 309 Beans – 852
Woodbine Corn – 309 Beans – 852
Missouri Valley Corn – 310 Beans – 852
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 305 Beans – 847
Whiting Corn – 305 Beans – 847
Hornick Corn – 305 Beans – 847
These Prices are subject to change without notice.