class="post-template-default single single-post postid-253916 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR TUESDAY AUGUST 15, 2017 | KTIC Radio

DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR TUESDAY AUGUST 15, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | August 15, 2017
Home News Local Area Cash Grain Bids

08-15-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn –     320       Beans – 829
Humphrey     Corn –    308    Beans – 832
Monroe      Corn –   308    Beans – 835
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –    308    Beans – 832
Royal Hub     Corn –    305    Beans – 832
Wakefield      Corn –     306      Beans – 826
West Point    Corn –    305    Beans – 826
Hinton, IA      Corn –      309    Beans – 853

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn –     305     Beans –    830
Howells        Corn –     305    Beans – 830
Leigh        Corn –    305     Beans –    830
Richland    Corn –     308     Beans – 830

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn –    310     Beans –    834
Columbus      Corn –      327    Beans – 834
David City              Beans – 831
Mead         Corn –    309    Beans –    834
Schuyler    Corn –    317    Beans – 834
Weston        Corn –     306    Beans – 831
Yanka       Corn –     309

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn –      312    NC – 320

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn –   312    Beans – 839

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn –      303      Wheat NC – 446

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –    879        NC – 869
Columbus        Corn –     328        NC – 343
Fremont        Beans –    869        NC – 864
Growmark, Fremont    Corn –     310    Beans – 864    Wheat NC – 436
Wisner           Corn –     306    Beans – 830
Newman Grove        Corn –      309    Beans – 844

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – 309         NC – 319
Beans -834       NC – 829

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 317
Bloomfield    Corn – 307

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn –    306    Beans –    832
Osmond      Corn –    306    Beans –    832

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn – 315             NC – 319
Beans – 969           NC – 839

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 310           NC – 313

**NEW**  Farmers Cooperative
Pilger          Corn – 303      Beans – 837

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn – 333     NC  – 340

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans – 847    NC – 854

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn – 315    Beans – 857
Albion          Corn – 330     Beans – 847

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn – 309    Beans – 819

Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn – 305

AgRex
Enola           Corn – 309    Beans – 826
Laurel          Corn – 309     Beans – 834

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn – NB     Beans –  867

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans – 884    NC – 859

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn – 320     NC – 327

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –    309    Beans – 852
Woodbine      Corn –     309    Beans – 852
Missouri Valley    Corn –    310    Beans –    852

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn –     305     Beans – 847
Whiting        Corn –     305    Beans –    847
Hornick        Corn –     305    Beans –    847

These Prices are subject to change without notice.

 

 

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: