DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR TUESDAY AUGUST 08, 2017

DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR TUESDAY AUGUST 08, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | August 8, 2017
08-08-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn –     329       Beans – 878
Humphrey     Corn –    322    Beans – 881
Monroe      Corn –   322    Beans – 884
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –    322    Beans – 881
Royal Hub     Corn –    319    Beans – 881
Wakefield      Corn –     320      Beans – 875
West Point    Corn –    319    Beans – 875
Hinton, IA      Corn –      323    Beans – 890

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn –     320     Beans –    878
Howells        Corn –     320    Beans – 878
Leigh        Corn –    320     Beans –    878
Richland    Corn –     323     Beans – 878

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn –    323     Beans –    882
Columbus      Corn –      341    Beans – 882
David City              Beans – 879
Mead         Corn –    322    Beans –    882
Schuyler    Corn –    330    Beans – 882
Weston        Corn –     319    Beans – 879
Yanka       Corn –     322

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn –      329    NC – 335

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn –   325    Beans – 885

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn –      317      Wheat NC – 480

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –    925        NC – 918
Columbus        Corn –     343        NC – 359
Fremont        Beans –    915        NC – 913
Growmark, Fremont    Corn –     324    Beans – 910    Wheat NC – 470
Wisner           Corn –     321    Beans – 881
Newman Grove        Corn –      320    Beans – 893

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – 324         NC – 334
Beans -880       NC – 878

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 332
Bloomfield    Corn – 322

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn –    319    Beans –    881
Osmond      Corn –    319    Beans –    881

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn – 330             NC – 334
Beans – 915           NC – 888

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 322           NC – 329

**NEW**  Farmers Cooperative
Pilger          Corn – 316      Beans – 881

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn – 341     NC  – 358

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans – 896    NC – 903

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn – 329    Beans – 903
Albion          Corn – 342     Beans – 896

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn – 322    Beans – 868

Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn – 320

AgRex
Enola           Corn – 324    Beans – 875
Laurel          Corn – 324     Beans – 883

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn – NB     Beans –  912

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans – 928    NC – 908

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn – 326     NC – 339

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –    320    Beans – 898
Woodbine      Corn –     320    Beans – 898
Missouri Valley    Corn –    321    Beans –    898

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn –     320     Beans – 891
Whiting        Corn –     320    Beans –    891
Hornick        Corn –     320    Beans –    891

These Prices are subject to change without notice.

 

 

