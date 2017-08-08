DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR TUESDAY AUGUST 08, 2017

08-08-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 329 Beans – 878
Humphrey Corn – 322 Beans – 881
Monroe Corn – 322 Beans – 884
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 322 Beans – 881
Royal Hub Corn – 319 Beans – 881
Wakefield Corn – 320 Beans – 875
West Point Corn – 319 Beans – 875
Hinton, IA Corn – 323 Beans – 890
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 320 Beans – 878
Howells Corn – 320 Beans – 878
Leigh Corn – 320 Beans – 878
Richland Corn – 323 Beans – 878
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 323 Beans – 882
Columbus Corn – 341 Beans – 882
David City Beans – 879
Mead Corn – 322 Beans – 882
Schuyler Corn – 330 Beans – 882
Weston Corn – 319 Beans – 879
Yanka Corn – 322
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 329 NC – 335
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 325 Beans – 885
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 317 Wheat NC – 480
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 925 NC – 918
Columbus Corn – 343 NC – 359
Fremont Beans – 915 NC – 913
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 324 Beans – 910 Wheat NC – 470
Wisner Corn – 321 Beans – 881
Newman Grove Corn – 320 Beans – 893
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 324 NC – 334
Beans -880 NC – 878
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 332
Bloomfield Corn – 322
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 319 Beans – 881
Osmond Corn – 319 Beans – 881
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 330 NC – 334
Beans – 915 NC – 888
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 322 NC – 329
**NEW** Farmers Cooperative
Pilger Corn – 316 Beans – 881
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 341 NC – 358
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 896 NC – 903
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 329 Beans – 903
Albion Corn – 342 Beans – 896
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 322 Beans – 868
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 320
AgRex
Enola Corn – 324 Beans – 875
Laurel Corn – 324 Beans – 883
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans – 912
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 928 NC – 908
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 326 NC – 339
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 320 Beans – 898
Woodbine Corn – 320 Beans – 898
Missouri Valley Corn – 321 Beans – 898
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 320 Beans – 891
Whiting Corn – 320 Beans – 891
Hornick Corn – 320 Beans – 891
These Prices are subject to change without notice.