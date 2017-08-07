DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR TUESDAY AUGUST 07, 2017

08-07-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 332 Beans – 874
Humphrey Corn – 325 Beans – 877
Monroe Corn – 325 Beans – 880
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 325 Beans – 877
Royal Hub Corn – 322 Beans – 877
Wakefield Corn – 323 Beans – 871
West Point Corn – 322 Beans – 871
Hinton, IA Corn – 326 Beans – 886
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 322 Beans – 875
Howells Corn – 322 Beans – 875
Leigh Corn – 322 Beans – 875
Richland Corn – 325 Beans – 875
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 325 Beans – 879
Columbus Corn – 342 Beans – 879
David City Beans – 876
Mead Corn – 324 Beans – 879
Schuyler Corn – 332 Beans – 879
Weston Corn – 321 Beans – 876
Yanka Corn – 324
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 331 NC – 338
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 327 Beans – 882
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 320 Wheat NC – 486
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 922 NC – 915
Columbus Corn – 345 NC – 362
Fremont Beans – 912 NC – 910
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 327 Beans – 906 Wheat NC – 476
Wisner Corn – 323 Beans – 878
Newman Grove Corn – 323 Beans – 889
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 326 NC – 339
Beans -877 NC – 875
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 334
Bloomfield Corn – 324
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 321 Beans – 878
Osmond Corn – 321 Beans – 878
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 332 NC – 337
Beans – 910 NC – 890
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 324 NC – 332
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 344 NC – 361
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 892 NC – 899
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 332 Beans – 899
Albion Corn – 344 Beans – 892
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 320 Beans – 865
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 322
AgRex
Enola Corn – 326 Beans – 872
Laurel Corn – 326 Beans – 879
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans – 909
**NEW** Farmers Cooperative
Pilger Corn – 318 Beans – 878
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 924 NC – 904
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 328 NC – 342
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 322 Beans – 895
Woodbine Corn – 322 Beans – 895
Missouri Valley Corn – 323 Beans – 895
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 322 Beans – 888
Whiting Corn – 322 Beans – 888
Hornick Corn – 322 Beans – 888
