class="post-template-default single single-post postid-252326 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR TUESDAY AUGUST 07, 2017 | KTIC Radio

DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR TUESDAY AUGUST 07, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | August 7, 2017
Home News Local Area Cash Grain Bids

08-07-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn –     332       Beans – 874
Humphrey     Corn –    325    Beans – 877
Monroe      Corn –   325    Beans – 880
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –    325    Beans – 877
Royal Hub     Corn –    322    Beans – 877
Wakefield      Corn –     323      Beans – 871
West Point    Corn –    322    Beans – 871
Hinton, IA      Corn –      326    Beans – 886

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn –     322     Beans –    875
Howells        Corn –     322    Beans – 875
Leigh        Corn –    322     Beans –    875
Richland    Corn –     325     Beans – 875

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn –    325     Beans –    879
Columbus      Corn –      342    Beans – 879
David City              Beans – 876
Mead         Corn –    324    Beans –    879
Schuyler    Corn –    332    Beans – 879
Weston        Corn –     321    Beans – 876
Yanka       Corn –     324

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn –      331    NC – 338

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn –   327    Beans – 882

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn –      320      Wheat NC – 486

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –    922        NC – 915
Columbus        Corn –     345        NC – 362
Fremont        Beans –    912        NC – 910
Growmark, Fremont    Corn –     327    Beans – 906    Wheat NC – 476
Wisner           Corn –     323    Beans – 878
Newman Grove        Corn –      323    Beans – 889

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – 326         NC – 339
Beans -877       NC – 875

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 334
Bloomfield    Corn – 324

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn –    321    Beans –    878
Osmond      Corn –    321    Beans –    878

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn – 332             NC – 337
Beans – 910           NC – 890

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 324           NC – 332

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn – 344     NC  – 361

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans – 892    NC – 899

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn – 332    Beans – 899
Albion          Corn – 344     Beans – 892

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn – 320    Beans – 865

Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn – 322

AgRex
Enola           Corn – 326    Beans – 872
Laurel          Corn – 326     Beans – 879

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn – NB     Beans –  909

**NEW**  Farmers Cooperative
Pilger          Corn – 318      Beans – 878

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans – 924    NC – 904

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn – 328     NC – 342

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –    322    Beans – 895
Woodbine      Corn –     322    Beans – 895
Missouri Valley    Corn –    323    Beans –    895

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn –     322     Beans – 888
Whiting        Corn –     322    Beans –    888
Hornick        Corn –     322    Beans –    888

These Prices are subject to change without notice.

 

 

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: