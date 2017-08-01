DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR TUESDAY AUGUST 01, 2017

08-01-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 320 Beans – 877
Humphrey Corn – 313 Beans – 880
Monroe Corn – 313 Beans – 883
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 313 Beans – 880
Royal Hub Corn – 310 Beans – 877
Wakefield Corn – 311 Beans – 874
West Point Corn – 310 Beans – 874
Hinton, IA Corn – 314 Beans – 889
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 311 Beans – 878
Howells Corn – 311 Beans – 878
Leigh Corn – 311 Beans – 878
Richland Corn – 314 Beans – 878
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 313 Beans – 880
Columbus Corn – 332 Beans – 880
David City Beans – 877
Mead Corn – 313 Beans – 880
Schuyler Corn – 322 Beans – 880
Weston Corn – 308 Beans – 877
Yanka Corn – 312
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 322 NC – 328
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 315 Beans – 881
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 302 Wheat NC – 485
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 919 NC – 917
Columbus Corn – 333 NC – 352
Fremont Beans – 911 NC – 912
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 312 Beans – 905 Wheat NC – 475
Wisner Corn – 310 Beans – 877
Newman Grove Corn – 313 Beans – 885
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 313 NC – 327
Beans -877 NC – 877
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 323
Bloomfield Corn – 313
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 305 Beans – 878
Osmond Corn – 305 Beans – 878
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 318 NC – 327
Beans – 912 NC – 892
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 312 NC – 321
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 334 NC – 349
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 894 NC – 901
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 322 Beans – 911
Albion Corn – 334 Beans – 894
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 308 Beans – 867
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 302
AgRex
Enola Corn – 317 Beans – 874
Laurel Corn – 311 Beans – 881
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans – 909
**NEW** Farmers Cooperative
Pilger Corn – 305 Beans – 880
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 921 NC – 906
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 313 NC – 332
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 313 Beans – 891
Woodbine Corn – 313 Beans – 891
Missouri Valley Corn – 314 Beans – 891
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 307 Beans – 888
Whiting Corn – 307 Beans – 888
Hornick Corn – 307 Beans – 888
