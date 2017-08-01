class="post-template-default single single-post postid-251268 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR TUESDAY AUGUST 01, 2017 | KTIC Radio

DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR TUESDAY AUGUST 01, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | August 1, 2017
Home News Local Area Cash Grain Bids

08-01-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn –     320       Beans – 877
Humphrey     Corn –    313    Beans – 880
Monroe      Corn –   313    Beans – 883
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –    313    Beans – 880
Royal Hub     Corn –    310    Beans – 877
Wakefield      Corn –     311      Beans – 874
West Point    Corn –    310    Beans – 874
Hinton, IA      Corn –      314    Beans – 889

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn –     311     Beans –    878
Howells        Corn –     311    Beans – 878
Leigh        Corn –    311     Beans –    878
Richland    Corn –     314     Beans – 878

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn –    313     Beans –    880
Columbus      Corn –      332    Beans – 880
David City              Beans – 877
Mead         Corn –    313    Beans –    880
Schuyler    Corn –    322    Beans – 880
Weston        Corn –     308    Beans – 877
Yanka       Corn –     312

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn –      322    NC – 328

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn –   315    Beans – 881

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn –      302      Wheat NC – 485

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –    919        NC – 917
Columbus        Corn –     333        NC – 352
Fremont        Beans –    911        NC – 912
Growmark, Fremont    Corn –     312    Beans – 905    Wheat NC – 475
Wisner           Corn –     310    Beans – 877
Newman Grove        Corn –      313    Beans – 885

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – 313         NC – 327
Beans -877       NC – 877

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 323
Bloomfield    Corn – 313

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn –    305    Beans –    878
Osmond      Corn –    305    Beans –    878

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn – 318             NC – 327
Beans – 912           NC – 892

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 312           NC – 321

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn – 334     NC  – 349

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans – 894    NC – 901

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn – 322    Beans – 911
Albion          Corn – 334     Beans – 894

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn – 308    Beans – 867

Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn – 302

AgRex
Enola           Corn – 317    Beans – 874
Laurel          Corn – 311     Beans – 881

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn – NB     Beans –  909

**NEW**  Farmers Cooperative
Pilger          Corn – 305      Beans – 880

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans – 921    NC – 906

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn – 313     NC – 332

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –    313    Beans – 891
Woodbine      Corn –     313    Beans – 891
Missouri Valley    Corn –    314    Beans –    891

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn –     307     Beans – 888
Whiting        Corn –     307    Beans –    888
Hornick        Corn –     307    Beans –    888

These Prices are subject to change without notice.

 

 

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: