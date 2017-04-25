DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR TUESDAY APRIL 25, 2017

04-25-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 323 Beans – 857
Humphrey Corn – 318 Beans – 859
Monroe Corn – 318 Beans – 869
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 318 Beans – 864
Royal Hub Corn – 316 Beans – 864
Wakefield Corn – 315 Beans – 857
West Point Corn – 315 Beans – 859
Hinton, IA Corn – 321 Beans – 868
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 314 Beans – 860
Howells Corn – 314 Beans – 860
Leigh Corn – 314 Beans – 860
Richland Corn – 316 Beans – 860
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 318 Beans – 867
Columbus Corn – 330 Beans – 867
David City Beans – 864
Mead Corn – 318 Beans – 868
Schuyler Corn – 318 Beans – 867
Weston Corn – 314 Beans – 864
Yanka Corn – 318
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 338 July – 331
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 319 Beans – 875
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 321 Wheat – 401
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 910 May – 910
Columbus Corn – 346 July – 348
Fremont Beans – 905 May – 905
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 328 Beans – 899 Wheat – 382
Wisner Corn – 320 Beans – 859
Newman Grove Corn – 323 Beans – 856
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 321 July – 327
Beans – 863 July – 862
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 330
Bloomfield Corn – 318
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 316 Beans – 856
Osmond Corn – 316 Beans – 856
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 328 July – 335
Beans – 893 July – 901
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 319 July – 323
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 348 July – 343
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 889 July – 890
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 324 Beans – 879
Albion Corn – 335 Beans – 874
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 318 Beans – 852
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 322
AgRex
Enola Corn – 328 Beans – 862
Laurel Corn – 318 Beans – 847
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans – 880
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 904 July – 890
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 335 July – 330
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 327 Beans – 878
Woodbine Corn – 327 Beans – 878
Missouri Valley Corn – 328 Beans – 878
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 320 Beans – 869
Whiting Corn – 320 Beans – 869
Hornick Corn – 320 Beans – 869
