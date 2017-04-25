class="post-template-default single single-post postid-231523 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR TUESDAY APRIL 25, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | April 25, 2017
04-25-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn –     323       Beans – 857
Humphrey     Corn –    318    Beans – 859
Monroe      Corn –   318    Beans – 869
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –    318    Beans – 864
Royal Hub     Corn –    316    Beans – 864
Wakefield      Corn –     315      Beans – 857
West Point    Corn –    315    Beans – 859
Hinton, IA      Corn –      321    Beans – 868

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn –     314     Beans –    860
Howells        Corn –     314    Beans – 860
Leigh        Corn –    314     Beans –    860
Richland    Corn –     316     Beans – 860

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn –    318     Beans –    867
Columbus      Corn –      330    Beans – 867
David City              Beans – 864
Mead         Corn –    318    Beans –    868
Schuyler    Corn –    318    Beans – 867
Weston        Corn –     314    Beans – 864
Yanka       Corn –     318

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn –      338    July – 331

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn –   319    Beans – 875

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn –      321      Wheat – 401

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –    910        May – 910
Columbus        Corn –     346        July – 348
Fremont        Beans –    905        May – 905
Growmark, Fremont    Corn –     328    Beans – 899    Wheat – 382
Wisner           Corn –     320    Beans – 859
Newman Grove        Corn –      323    Beans – 856

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – 321          July – 327
Beans – 863       July – 862

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 330
Bloomfield    Corn – 318

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn –    316    Beans –    856
Osmond      Corn –    316    Beans –    856

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn – 328             July – 335
Beans – 893           July – 901

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 319           July – 323

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn – 348     July  – 343

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans – 889    July – 890

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn – 324    Beans – 879
Albion          Corn – 335     Beans – 874

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn – 318    Beans – 852

Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn – 322

AgRex
Enola           Corn – 328    Beans – 862
Laurel          Corn – 318     Beans – 847

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn – NB     Beans –  880

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans – 904    July – 890

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn – 335     July – 330

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –    327    Beans – 878
Woodbine      Corn –     327    Beans – 878
Missouri Valley    Corn –    328    Beans –    878

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn –     320     Beans – 869
Whiting        Corn –     320    Beans –    869
Hornick        Corn –     320    Beans –    869

These Prices are subject to change without notice.

 

 

