class="post-template-default single single-post postid-229719 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR TUESDAY APRIL 18, 2017 | KTIC Radio

DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR TUESDAY APRIL 18, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | April 18, 2017
Home News Local Area Cash Grain Bids

04-18-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn –     314       Beans – 841
Humphrey     Corn –    313    Beans – 843
Monroe      Corn –   313    Beans – 861
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –    313    Beans – 850
Royal Hub     Corn –    311    Beans – 850
Wakefield      Corn –     310      Beans – 841
West Point    Corn –    310    Beans – 843
Hinton, IA      Corn –      316    Beans – 856

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn –     311     Beans –    844
Howells        Corn –     311    Beans – 844
Leigh        Corn –    311     Beans –    844
Richland    Corn –     313     Beans – 844

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn –    314     Beans –    855
Columbus      Corn –      327    Beans – 855
David City              Beans – 852
Mead         Corn –    314    Beans –    856
Schuyler    Corn –    314    Beans – 851
Weston        Corn –     310    Beans – 852
Yanka       Corn –     314

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn –      334    July – 327

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn –   317    Beans – 853

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn –      319      Wheat – 400

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –    891        May – 891
Columbus        Corn –     342        July – 344
Fremont        Beans –    888        May – 888
Growmark, Fremont    Corn –     322    Beans – 878    Wheat – 389
Wisner           Corn –     316    Beans – 851
Newman Grove        Corn –      319    Beans – 848

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – 317          July – 323
Beans – 849       July – 852

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 327
Bloomfield    Corn – 315

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn –    312    Beans –    846
Osmond      Corn –    312    Beans –    846

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn – 325             July – 331
Beans – 881           July – 892

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 316           July – 319

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn – 340     July  – 343

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans – 878    July – 881

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn – 320    Beans – 871
Albion          Corn – 328     Beans – 866

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn – 312    Beans – 843

Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn – 317

AgRex
Enola           Corn – 325    Beans – 853
Laurel          Corn – 315     Beans – 839

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn – NB     Beans –  871

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans – 891    July – 881

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn – 328     July – 326

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –    322    Beans – 865
Woodbine      Corn –     322    Beans – 865
Missouri Valley    Corn –    323    Beans –    865

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn –     315     Beans – 859
Whiting        Corn –     315    Beans –    859
Hornick        Corn –     315    Beans –    859

These Prices are subject to change without notice.

 

 

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: