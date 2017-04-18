DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR TUESDAY APRIL 18, 2017

04-18-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 314 Beans – 841
Humphrey Corn – 313 Beans – 843
Monroe Corn – 313 Beans – 861
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 313 Beans – 850
Royal Hub Corn – 311 Beans – 850
Wakefield Corn – 310 Beans – 841
West Point Corn – 310 Beans – 843
Hinton, IA Corn – 316 Beans – 856
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 311 Beans – 844
Howells Corn – 311 Beans – 844
Leigh Corn – 311 Beans – 844
Richland Corn – 313 Beans – 844
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 314 Beans – 855
Columbus Corn – 327 Beans – 855
David City Beans – 852
Mead Corn – 314 Beans – 856
Schuyler Corn – 314 Beans – 851
Weston Corn – 310 Beans – 852
Yanka Corn – 314
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 334 July – 327
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 317 Beans – 853
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 319 Wheat – 400
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 891 May – 891
Columbus Corn – 342 July – 344
Fremont Beans – 888 May – 888
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 322 Beans – 878 Wheat – 389
Wisner Corn – 316 Beans – 851
Newman Grove Corn – 319 Beans – 848
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 317 July – 323
Beans – 849 July – 852
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 327
Bloomfield Corn – 315
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 312 Beans – 846
Osmond Corn – 312 Beans – 846
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 325 July – 331
Beans – 881 July – 892
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 316 July – 319
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 340 July – 343
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 878 July – 881
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 320 Beans – 871
Albion Corn – 328 Beans – 866
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 312 Beans – 843
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 317
AgRex
Enola Corn – 325 Beans – 853
Laurel Corn – 315 Beans – 839
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans – 871
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 891 July – 881
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 328 July – 326
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 322 Beans – 865
Woodbine Corn – 322 Beans – 865
Missouri Valley Corn – 323 Beans – 865
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 315 Beans – 859
Whiting Corn – 315 Beans – 859
Hornick Corn – 315 Beans – 859
