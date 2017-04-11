DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR TUESDAY APRIL 11, 2017

04-11-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 323 Beans – 834
Humphrey Corn – 316 Beans – 836
Monroe Corn – 316 Beans – 854
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 316 Beans – 843
Royal Hub Corn – 314 Beans – 843
Wakefield Corn – 313 Beans – 834
West Point Corn – 313 Beans – 836
Hinton, IA Corn – 319 Beans – 849
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 314 Beans – 837
Howells Corn – 314 Beans – 837
Leigh Corn – 314 Beans – 837
Richland Corn – 317 Beans – 837
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 319 Beans – 848
Columbus Corn – 332 Beans – 848
David City Beans – 845
Mead Corn – 319 Beans – 849
Schuyler Corn – 319 Beans – 848
Weston Corn – 315 Beans – 845
Yanka Corn – 319
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 340 July – 333
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 322 Beans – 845
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 322 Wheat – 408
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 884 May – 884
Columbus Corn – 345 July – 351
Fremont Beans – 876 May – 876
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 327 Beans – 871 Wheat – 400
Wisner Corn – 321 Beans – 844
Newman Grove Corn – 324 Beans – 841
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 322 July – 329
Beans – 842 July – 847
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 332
Bloomfield Corn – 320
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 317 Beans – 839
Osmond Corn – 317 Beans – 839
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 327 July – 337
Beans – 874 July – 887
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 318 July – 323
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 343 July – 348
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 869 July – 870
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 327 Beans – 869
Albion Corn – 337 Beans – 859
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 315 Beans – 836
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 321
AgRex
Enola Corn – 330 Beans – 846
Laurel Corn – 320 Beans – 832
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans – 864
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 884 July – 875
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 337 July – 332
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 327 Beans -856
Woodbine Corn – 327 Beans – 856
Missouri Valley Corn – 328 Beans – 856
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 319 Beans – 849
Whiting Corn – 319 Beans – 849
Hornick Corn – 319 Beans – 849
These Prices are subject to change without notice.