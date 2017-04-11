class="post-template-default single single-post postid-228179 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR TUESDAY APRIL 11, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | April 11, 2017
04-11-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn –     323       Beans – 834
Humphrey     Corn –    316    Beans – 836
Monroe      Corn –   316    Beans – 854
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –    316    Beans – 843
Royal Hub     Corn –    314    Beans – 843
Wakefield      Corn –     313      Beans – 834
West Point    Corn –    313    Beans – 836
Hinton, IA      Corn –      319    Beans – 849

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn –     314     Beans –    837
Howells        Corn –     314    Beans – 837
Leigh        Corn –    314     Beans –    837
Richland    Corn –     317     Beans – 837

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn –    319     Beans –    848
Columbus      Corn –      332    Beans – 848
David City              Beans – 845
Mead         Corn –    319    Beans –    849
Schuyler    Corn –    319    Beans – 848
Weston        Corn –     315    Beans – 845
Yanka       Corn –     319

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn –      340    July – 333

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn –   322    Beans – 845

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn –      322      Wheat – 408

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –    884        May – 884
Columbus        Corn –     345        July – 351
Fremont        Beans –    876        May – 876
Growmark, Fremont    Corn –     327    Beans – 871    Wheat – 400
Wisner           Corn –     321    Beans – 844
Newman Grove        Corn –      324    Beans – 841

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – 322          July – 329
Beans – 842       July – 847

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 332
Bloomfield    Corn – 320

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn –    317    Beans –    839
Osmond      Corn –    317    Beans –    839

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn – 327             July – 337
Beans – 874           July – 887

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 318           July – 323

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn – 343     July  – 348

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans – 869     July – 870

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn – 327    Beans – 869
Albion          Corn – 337     Beans – 859

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn – 315    Beans – 836

Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn – 321

AgRex
Enola           Corn – 330    Beans – 846
Laurel          Corn – 320     Beans – 832

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn – NB     Beans –  864

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans – 884    July – 875

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn – 337     July – 332

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –    327    Beans -856
Woodbine      Corn –     327    Beans – 856
Missouri Valley    Corn –    328    Beans –    856

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn –     319     Beans – 849
Whiting        Corn –     319    Beans –    849
Hornick        Corn –     319    Beans –    849

These Prices are subject to change without notice.

 

 

