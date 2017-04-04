DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR TUESDAY APRIL 04, 2017

04-04-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 322 Beans – 832
Humphrey Corn – 313 Beans – 834
Monroe Corn – 313 Beans – 852
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 313 Beans – 841
Royal Hub Corn – 311 Beans – 841
Wakefield Corn – 310 Beans – 832
West Point Corn – 310 Beans – 834
Hinton, IA Corn – 316 Beans – 847
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 311 Beans – 836
Howells Corn – 311 Beans – 836
Leigh Corn – 311 Beans – 836
Richland Corn – 314 Beans – 836
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 316 Beans – 847
Columbus Corn – 329 Beans – 847
David City Beans – 844
Mead Corn – 316 Beans – 848
Schuyler Corn – 316 Beans – 847
Weston Corn – 312 Beans – 844
Yanka Corn – 316
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 337 July – 332
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 318 Beans – 840
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 320 Wheat – 401
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 878 May – 878
Columbus Corn – 343 July – 349
Fremont Beans – 870 May – 870
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 326 Beans – 866 Wheat – 393
Wisner Corn – 318 Beans – 843
Newman Grove Corn – 319 Beans – 839
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 315 July – 325
Beans – 841 July – 842
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 328
Bloomfield Corn – 316
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 313 Beans – 833
Osmond Corn – 313 Beans – 833
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 323 July – 334
Beans – 870 July – 885
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 315 July – 320
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 342 July – 345
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 867 July – 868
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 324 Beans – 862
Albion Corn – 336 Beans – 857
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 313 Beans – 835
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 315
AgRex
Enola Corn – 320 Beans – 845
Laurel Corn – 316 Beans – 830
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans – 863
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 872 July – 868
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 333 July – 329
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 323 Beans – 851
Woodbine Corn – 323 Beans – 851
Missouri Valley Corn – 324 Beans – 851
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 317 Beans – 848
Whiting Corn – 317 Beans – 848
Hornick Corn – 317 Beans – 848
These Prices are subject to change without notice.