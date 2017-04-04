class="post-template-default single single-post postid-226724 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR TUESDAY APRIL 04, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | April 4, 2017
04-04-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn –     322       Beans – 832
Humphrey     Corn –    313    Beans – 834
Monroe      Corn –   313    Beans – 852
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –    313    Beans – 841
Royal Hub     Corn –    311    Beans – 841
Wakefield      Corn –     310      Beans – 832
West Point    Corn –    310    Beans – 834
Hinton, IA      Corn –      316    Beans – 847

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn –     311     Beans –    836
Howells        Corn –     311    Beans – 836
Leigh        Corn –    311     Beans –    836
Richland    Corn –     314     Beans – 836

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn –    316     Beans –    847
Columbus      Corn –      329    Beans – 847
David City              Beans – 844
Mead         Corn –    316    Beans –    848
Schuyler    Corn –    316    Beans – 847
Weston        Corn –     312    Beans – 844
Yanka       Corn –     316

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn –      337    July – 332

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn –   318    Beans – 840

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn –      320      Wheat – 401

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –    878        May – 878
Columbus        Corn –     343        July – 349
Fremont        Beans –    870        May – 870
Growmark, Fremont    Corn –     326    Beans – 866    Wheat – 393
Wisner           Corn –     318    Beans – 843
Newman Grove        Corn –      319    Beans – 839

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – 315          July – 325
Beans – 841       July – 842

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 328
Bloomfield    Corn – 316

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn –    313    Beans –    833
Osmond      Corn –    313    Beans –    833

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn – 323             July – 334
Beans – 870           July – 885

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 315           July – 320

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn – 342     July  – 345

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans – 867    July – 868

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn – 324    Beans – 862
Albion          Corn – 336     Beans – 857

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn – 313     Beans – 835

Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn – 315

AgRex
Enola           Corn – 320    Beans – 845
Laurel          Corn – 316     Beans – 830

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn – NB     Beans –  863

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans – 872    July – 868

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn – 333     July – 329

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –    323    Beans – 851
Woodbine      Corn –     323    Beans – 851
Missouri Valley    Corn –    324    Beans –    851

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn –     317     Beans – 848
Whiting        Corn –     317    Beans –    848
Hornick        Corn –     317    Beans –    848

These Prices are subject to change without notice.

 

 

