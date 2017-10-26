DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR THURSDAY OCTOBER 26, 2017

10-26-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 304 Beans – 874
Humphrey Corn – 309 Beans – 876
Monroe Corn – 309 Beans – 879
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 300 Beans – 876
Royal Hub Corn – 294 Beans – 876
Wakefield Corn – 296 Beans – 876
West Point Corn – 296 Beans – 872
Hinton, IA Corn – 304 Beans – 892
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 300 Beans – 876
Howells Corn – 300 Beans – 876
Leigh Corn – 300 Beans – 876
Richland Corn – 303 Beans – 876
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 303 Beans – 877
Columbus Corn – 312 Beans – 880
David City Beans – 875
Mead Corn – 304 Beans – 879
Schuyler Corn – 308 Beans – 880
Weston Corn – 297 Beans – 874
Yanka Corn – 303
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – NC – 311 Dec – 317
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 306 Beans – 877
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 300 Wheat – 458 Soybeans – 906
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans NC – 911 Dec – 923
Columbus Corn NC – 327 Dec – 336
Fremont Beans NC – 906 Dec – 918
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 305 Beans – 891 Wheat – 408
Wisner Corn – 300 Beans – 876
Newman Grove Corn – 305 Beans – 879
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – NC – 302 Dec – 309
Beans – NC – 876 Dec – 894
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 313
Bloomfield Corn – 306
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 300 Beans – 876
Osmond Corn – 300 Beans – 876
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn NC – 300 Dec – 315
Beans NC – 881 Dec – 917
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn NC – 298 Dec – 305
Farmers Cooperative
Pilger Corn – 300 Beans – 874
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn NC – 322 Dec – 332
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans NC – 906 Dec – 912
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 300 Beans – 898
Albion Corn – 312 Beans – 883
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 300 Beans – 864
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 302
AgRex
Enola Corn – 306 Beans – 872
Laurel Corn – 304 Beans – 870
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans NC – 901
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans NC – 891 Dec – 919
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn NC – 308 Dec – 317
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 305 Beans – 884
Woodbine Corn – 305 Beans – 884
Missouri Valley Corn – 306 Beans – 884
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 303 Beans – 889
Whiting Corn – 303 Beans – 889
Hornick Corn – 303 Beans – 889
These Prices are subject to change without notice.