DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR THURSDAY OCTOBER 19, 2017

10-19-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 303 Beans – 889
Humphrey Corn – 306 Beans – 891
Monroe Corn – 306 Beans – 894
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 298 Beans – 891
Royal Hub Corn – 293 Beans – 891
Wakefield Corn – 293 Beans – 891
West Point Corn – 295 Beans – 887
Hinton, IA Corn – 303 Beans – 907
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 297 Beans – 893
Howells Corn – 297 Beans – 893
Leigh Corn – 297 Beans – 893
Richland Corn – 300 Beans – 893
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 299 Beans – 893
Columbus Corn – 306 Beans – 896
David City Beans – 891
Mead Corn – 299 Beans – 895
Schuyler Corn – 303 Beans – 896
Weston Corn – 292 Beans – 891
Yanka Corn – 299
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – NC – 309 Dec – 313
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 302 Beans – 892
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 299 Wheat – 460 Soybeans – 921
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans NC – 927 Dec – 937
Columbus Corn NC – 324 Dec – 334
Fremont Beans NC – 922 Dec – 932
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 304 Beans – 906 Wheat – NA
Wisner Corn – 299 Beans – 891
Newman Grove Corn – 303 Beans – 894
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – NC – 299 Dec – 307
Beans – NC – 892 Dec – 908
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 311
Bloomfield Corn – 304
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 298 Beans – 892
Osmond Corn – 298 Beans – 892
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn NC – 300 Dec – 314
Beans NC – 900 Dec – 932
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn NC – 309 Dec – 304
Farmers Cooperative
Pilger Corn – 294 Beans – 890
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn NC – 323 Dec – 331
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans NC – 916 Dec – 927
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 296 Beans – 913
Albion Corn – 326 Beans – 893
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 300 Beans – 882
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 304
AgRex
Enola Corn – 301 Beans – 888
Laurel Corn – 300 Beans – 885
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans NC – 917
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans NC – 916 Dec – 934
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn NC – 309 Dec – 315
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 304 Beans – 900
Woodbine Corn – 304 Beans – 900
Missouri Valley Corn – 305 Beans – 900
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 302 Beans – 904
Whiting Corn – 302 Beans – 904
Hornick Corn – 302 Beans – 904
These Prices are subject to change without notice.