DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR THURSDAY NOVEMBER 2, 2017

11-02-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 303 Beans – 891
Humphrey Corn – 315 Beans – 893
Monroe Corn – 315 Beans – 899
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 304 Beans – 893
Royal Hub Corn – 298 Beans – 893
Wakefield Corn – 298 Beans – 893
West Point Corn – 300 Beans – 889
Hinton, IA Corn – 305 Beans – 908
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 303 Beans – 893
Howells Corn – 303 Beans – 893
Leigh Corn – 303 Beans – 893
Richland Corn – 306 Beans – 893
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 307 Beans – 894
Columbus Corn – 316 Beans – 897
David City Beans – 892
Mead Corn – 306 Beans – 896
Schuyler Corn – 313 Beans – 897
Weston Corn – 300 Beans – 891
Yanka Corn – 307
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – NC – 312 Dec – 317
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 308 Beans – 896
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 300 Wheat – 455 Soybeans – 924
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans NC – 931 Dec – 939
Columbus Corn NC – 327 Dec – 336
Fremont Beans NC – 926 Dec – 934
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 300 Beans – 914 Wheat – 405
Wisner Corn – 300 Beans – 894
Newman Grove Corn – 305 Beans – 897
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – NC – 303 Dec – 309
Beans – NC – 895 Dec – 905
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 313
Bloomfield Corn – 306
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 300 Beans – 893
Osmond Corn – 300 Beans – 893
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn NC – 304 Dec – 316
Beans NC – 900 Dec – 940
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn NC – 298 Dec – 305
Farmers Cooperative
Pilger Corn – 301 Beans – 892
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn NC – 318 Dec – 332
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans NC – 931 Dec – 924
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 300 Beans – 926
Albion Corn – 312 Beans – 901
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 297 Beans – 892
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 302
AgRex
Enola Corn – 306 Beans – 904
Laurel Corn – 304 Beans – 899
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans NC – NA
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans NC – 909 Dec – 936
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn NC – 302 Dec – 317
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 304 Beans – 901
Woodbine Corn – 304 Beans – 901
Missouri Valley Corn – 305 Beans – 901
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 303 Beans – 905
Whiting Corn – 303 Beans – 905
Hornick Corn – 303 Beans – 905
