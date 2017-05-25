DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR THURSDAY MAY 25, 2017

05-25-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 322 Beans – 848
Humphrey Corn – 321 Beans – 851
Monroe Corn – 321 Beans – 854
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 321 Beans – 854
Royal Hub Corn – 317 Beans – 854
Wakefield Corn – 318 Beans – 848
West Point Corn – 318 Beans – 851
Hinton, IA Corn – 324 Beans – 874
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 318 Beans – 852
Howells Corn – 318 Beans – 852
Leigh Corn – 318 Beans – 852
Richland Corn – 321 Beans – 852
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 323 Beans – 856
Columbus Corn – 335 Beans – 856
David City Beans – 853
Mead Corn – 323 Beans – 856
Schuyler Corn – 322 Beans – 856
Weston Corn – 318 Beans – 853
Yanka Corn – 322
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 334 July – 331
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 325 Beans – 855
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 326 Wheat NC – 426
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 890 July – 880
Columbus Corn – 348 July – 349
Fremont Beans – 885 July – 875
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 329 Beans – 879 Wheat NC – 411
Wisner Corn – 321 Beans – 849
Newman Grove Corn – 323 Beans – 849
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 324 July – 344
Beans – 855 July – 855
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 327
Bloomfield Corn – 325
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 318 Beans – 848
Osmond Corn – 318 Beans – 848
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 333 July – 336
Beans – 884 July – 890
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 323 July – 323
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 341 July – 347
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 884 July – 879
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 321 Beans – 872
Albion Corn – 332 Beans – 869
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 319 Beans – 852
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 323
AgRex
Enola Corn – 328 Beans – 837
Laurel Corn – 323 Beans – 838
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans – 875 Wheat NC – 422
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 889 July – 879
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 329 July – 329
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 323 Beans – 864
Woodbine Corn – 323 Beans – 864
Missouri Valley Corn – 324 Beans – 864
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 322 Beans – 864
Whiting Corn – 322 Beans – 864
Hornick Corn – 322 Beans – 864
