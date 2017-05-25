class="post-template-default single single-post postid-238424 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR THURSDAY MAY 25, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | May 25, 2017
05-25-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn –     322       Beans – 848
Humphrey     Corn –    321    Beans – 851
Monroe      Corn –   321    Beans – 854
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –    321    Beans – 854
Royal Hub     Corn –    317    Beans – 854
Wakefield      Corn –     318      Beans – 848
West Point    Corn –    318    Beans – 851
Hinton, IA      Corn –      324    Beans – 874

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn –     318     Beans –    852
Howells        Corn –     318    Beans – 852
Leigh        Corn –    318     Beans –    852
Richland    Corn –     321     Beans – 852

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn –    323     Beans –    856
Columbus      Corn –      335    Beans – 856
David City              Beans – 853
Mead         Corn –    323    Beans –    856
Schuyler    Corn –    322    Beans – 856
Weston        Corn –     318    Beans – 853
Yanka       Corn –     322

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn –      334    July – 331

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn –   325    Beans – 855

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn –      326      Wheat NC – 426

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –    890        July – 880
Columbus        Corn –     348        July – 349
Fremont        Beans –    885        July – 875
Growmark, Fremont    Corn –     329    Beans – 879    Wheat NC – 411
Wisner           Corn –     321    Beans – 849
Newman Grove        Corn –      323    Beans – 849

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – 324          July – 344
Beans – 855       July – 855

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 327
Bloomfield    Corn – 325

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn –    318    Beans –    848
Osmond      Corn –    318    Beans –    848

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn – 333             July – 336
Beans – 884           July – 890

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 323           July – 323

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn – 341     July  – 347

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans – 884    July – 879

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn – 321    Beans – 872
Albion          Corn – 332     Beans – 869

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn – 319    Beans – 852

Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn – 323

AgRex
Enola           Corn – 328    Beans – 837
Laurel          Corn – 323     Beans – 838

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn – NB     Beans –  875      Wheat NC – 422

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans – 889    July – 879

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn – 329     July – 329

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –    323    Beans – 864
Woodbine      Corn –     323    Beans – 864
Missouri Valley    Corn –    324    Beans –    864

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn –     322     Beans – 864
Whiting        Corn –     322    Beans –    864
Hornick        Corn –     322    Beans –    864

These Prices are subject to change without notice.

 

 

