DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR THURSDAY MAY 18, 2017

05-18-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 319 Beans – 849
Humphrey Corn – 318 Beans – 851
Monroe Corn – 318 Beans – 855
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 318 Beans – 855
Royal Hub Corn – 314 Beans – 859
Wakefield Corn – 315 Beans – 849
West Point Corn – 315 Beans – 851
Hinton, IA Corn – 321 Beans – 879
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 315 Beans – 852
Howells Corn – 315 Beans – 852
Leigh Corn – 315 Beans – 852
Richland Corn – 317 Beans – 852
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 321 Beans – 861
Columbus Corn – 333 Beans – 861
David City Beans – 858
Mead Corn – 321 Beans – 861
Schuyler Corn – 320 Beans – 861
Weston Corn – 316 Beans – 858
Yanka Corn – 320
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 337 July – 328
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 322 Beans – 860
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 323 Wheat NC – 421
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 895 July – 885
Columbus Corn – 350 July – 342
Fremont Beans – 890 July – 880
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 326 Beans – 884 Wheat NC – 396
Wisner Corn – 316 Beans – 855
Newman Grove Corn – 320 Beans – 854
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 319 July – 321
Beans – 855 July – 857
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 324
Bloomfield Corn – 322
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 315 Beans – 853
Osmond Corn – 315 Beans – 853
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 330 July – 333
Beans – 889 July – 895
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 320 July – 319
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 342 July – 342
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 887 July – 879
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 318 Beans – 869
Albion Corn – 329 Beans – 871
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 316 Beans – 857
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 320
AgRex
Enola Corn – 325 Beans – 842
Laurel Corn – 320 Beans – 843
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans – 880 Wheat NC – 416
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 894 July – 884
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 326 July – 326
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 322 Beans – 867
Woodbine Corn – 322 Beans – 867
Missouri Valley Corn – 323 Beans – 867
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 319 Beans – 865
Whiting Corn – 319 Beans – 865
Hornick Corn – 319 Beans – 865
