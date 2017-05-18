class="post-template-default single single-post postid-236917 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR THURSDAY MAY 18, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | May 18, 2017
05-18-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn –     319       Beans – 849
Humphrey     Corn –    318    Beans – 851
Monroe      Corn –   318    Beans – 855
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –    318    Beans – 855
Royal Hub     Corn –    314    Beans – 859
Wakefield      Corn –     315      Beans – 849
West Point    Corn –    315    Beans – 851
Hinton, IA      Corn –      321    Beans – 879

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn –     315     Beans –    852
Howells        Corn –     315    Beans – 852
Leigh        Corn –    315     Beans –    852
Richland    Corn –     317     Beans – 852

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn –    321     Beans –    861
Columbus      Corn –      333    Beans – 861
David City              Beans – 858
Mead         Corn –    321    Beans –    861
Schuyler    Corn –    320    Beans – 861
Weston        Corn –     316    Beans – 858
Yanka       Corn –     320

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn –      337    July – 328

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn –   322    Beans – 860

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn –      323      Wheat NC – 421

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –    895        July – 885
Columbus        Corn –     350        July – 342
Fremont        Beans –    890        July – 880
Growmark, Fremont    Corn –     326    Beans – 884    Wheat NC – 396
Wisner           Corn –     316    Beans – 855
Newman Grove        Corn –      320    Beans – 854

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – 319          July – 321
Beans – 855       July – 857

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 324
Bloomfield    Corn – 322

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn –    315    Beans –    853
Osmond      Corn –    315    Beans –    853

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn – 330             July – 333
Beans – 889           July – 895

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 320           July – 319

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn – 342     July  – 342

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans – 887    July – 879

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn – 318    Beans – 869
Albion          Corn – 329     Beans – 871

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn – 316    Beans – 857

Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn – 320

AgRex
Enola           Corn – 325    Beans – 842
Laurel          Corn – 320     Beans – 843

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn – NB     Beans –  880      Wheat NC – 416

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans – 894    July – 884

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn – 326     July – 326

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –    322    Beans – 867
Woodbine      Corn –     322    Beans – 867
Missouri Valley    Corn –    323    Beans –    867

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn –     319     Beans – 865
Whiting        Corn –     319    Beans –    865
Hornick        Corn –     319    Beans –    865

