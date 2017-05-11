class="post-template-default single single-post postid-235358 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR THURSDAY MAY 11, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | May 11, 2017
05-11-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn –     321       Beans – 870
Humphrey     Corn –    321    Beans – 872
Monroe      Corn –   321    Beans – 886
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –    321    Beans – 876
Royal Hub     Corn –    317    Beans – 878
Wakefield      Corn –     318      Beans – 870
West Point    Corn –    318    Beans – 872
Hinton, IA      Corn –      324    Beans – 892

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn –     313     Beans –    867
Howells        Corn –     313    Beans – 867
Leigh        Corn –    313     Beans –    867
Richland    Corn –     316     Beans – 867

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn –    322     Beans –    878
Columbus      Corn –      333    Beans – 878
David City              Beans – 875
Mead         Corn –    322    Beans –    878
Schuyler    Corn –    321    Beans – 878
Weston        Corn –     317    Beans – 875
Yanka       Corn –     321

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn –      338    July – 323

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn –   323    Beans – 881

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn –      326      Wheat – 446

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –    916        July – 906
Columbus        Corn –     349        July – 345
Fremont        Beans –    911        July – 901
Growmark, Fremont    Corn –     329    Beans – 906    Wheat – 400
Wisner           Corn –     316    Beans – 870
Newman Grove        Corn –      323    Beans – 870

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – 322          July – 324
Beans – 876       July – 878

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 327
Bloomfield    Corn – 320

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn –    315    Beans –    866
Osmond      Corn –    315    Beans –    866

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn – 327             July – 332
Beans – 904           July – 911

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 323           July – 322

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn – 348     July  – 344

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans – 903    July – 896

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn – 321    Beans – 889
Albion          Corn – 332     Beans – 891

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn – 318    Beans – 865

Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn – 316

AgRex
Enola           Corn – 328    Beans – 863
Laurel          Corn – 321     Beans – 865

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn – NB     Beans –  901

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans – 911    July – 896

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn – 329     July – 329

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –    324    Beans – 886
Woodbine      Corn –     324    Beans – 886
Missouri Valley    Corn –    325    Beans –    886

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn –     320     Beans – 886
Whiting        Corn –     320    Beans –    886
Hornick        Corn –     320    Beans –    886

