DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR THURSDAY MAY 11, 2017

05-11-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 321 Beans – 870
Humphrey Corn – 321 Beans – 872
Monroe Corn – 321 Beans – 886
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 321 Beans – 876
Royal Hub Corn – 317 Beans – 878
Wakefield Corn – 318 Beans – 870
West Point Corn – 318 Beans – 872
Hinton, IA Corn – 324 Beans – 892
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 313 Beans – 867
Howells Corn – 313 Beans – 867
Leigh Corn – 313 Beans – 867
Richland Corn – 316 Beans – 867
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 322 Beans – 878
Columbus Corn – 333 Beans – 878
David City Beans – 875
Mead Corn – 322 Beans – 878
Schuyler Corn – 321 Beans – 878
Weston Corn – 317 Beans – 875
Yanka Corn – 321
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 338 July – 323
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 323 Beans – 881
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 326 Wheat – 446
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 916 July – 906
Columbus Corn – 349 July – 345
Fremont Beans – 911 July – 901
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 329 Beans – 906 Wheat – 400
Wisner Corn – 316 Beans – 870
Newman Grove Corn – 323 Beans – 870
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 322 July – 324
Beans – 876 July – 878
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 327
Bloomfield Corn – 320
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 315 Beans – 866
Osmond Corn – 315 Beans – 866
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 327 July – 332
Beans – 904 July – 911
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 323 July – 322
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 348 July – 344
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 903 July – 896
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 321 Beans – 889
Albion Corn – 332 Beans – 891
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 318 Beans – 865
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 316
AgRex
Enola Corn – 328 Beans – 863
Laurel Corn – 321 Beans – 865
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans – 901
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 911 July – 896
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 329 July – 329
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 324 Beans – 886
Woodbine Corn – 324 Beans – 886
Missouri Valley Corn – 325 Beans – 886
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 320 Beans – 886
Whiting Corn – 320 Beans – 886
Hornick Corn – 320 Beans – 886
These Prices are subject to change without notice.