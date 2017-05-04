class="post-template-default single single-post postid-233755 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR THURSDAY MAY 04, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | May 4, 2017
05-04-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn –     315       Beans – 873
Humphrey     Corn –    313    Beans – 875
Monroe      Corn –   313    Beans – 894
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –    313    Beans – 878
Royal Hub     Corn –    311    Beans – 883
Wakefield      Corn –     310      Beans – 873
West Point    Corn –    310    Beans – 875
Hinton, IA      Corn –      316    Beans – 886

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn –     310     Beans –    875
Howells        Corn –     310    Beans – 875
Leigh        Corn –    310     Beans –    875
Richland    Corn –     312     Beans – 875

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn –    317     Beans –    882
Columbus      Corn –      329    Beans – 882
David City              Beans – 879
Mead         Corn –    317    Beans –    882
Schuyler    Corn –    317    Beans – 882
Weston        Corn –     313    Beans – 879
Yanka       Corn –     317

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn –      329    July – 329

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn –   316    Beans – 884

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn –      322      Wheat – 440

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –    919        July – 914
Columbus        Corn –     345        July – 343
Fremont        Beans –    914        July – 909
Growmark, Fremont    Corn –     323    Beans – 909    Wheat – 404
Wisner           Corn –     313    Beans – 879
Newman Grove        Corn –      323    Beans – 878

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – 319          July – 322
Beans – 880       July – 880

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 325
Bloomfield    Corn – 318

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn –    313    Beans –    874
Osmond      Corn –    313    Beans –    874

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn – 325             July – 330
Beans – 912           July – 919

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 316           July – 319

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn – 342     July  – 341

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans – 911    July – 899

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn – 326    Beans – 897
Albion          Corn – 327     Beans – 899

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn – 315    Beans – 876

Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn – 316

AgRex
Enola           Corn – 326    Beans – 871
Laurel          Corn – 319     Beans – 873

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn – NB     Beans –  909

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans – 919    July – 899

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn – 329     July – 325

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –    322    Beans – 894
Woodbine      Corn –     322    Beans – 894
Missouri Valley    Corn –    323    Beans –    894

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn –     315     Beans – 888
Whiting        Corn –     315    Beans –    888
Hornick        Corn –     315    Beans –    888

These Prices are subject to change without notice.

 

 

