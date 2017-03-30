DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR THURSDAY MARCH 30, 2017

03-30-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 319 Beans – 858
Humphrey Corn – 309 Beans – 860
Monroe Corn – 309 Beans – 883
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 309 Beans – 869
Royal Hub Corn – 307 Beans – 869
Wakefield Corn – 306 Beans – 858
West Point Corn – 306 Beans – 860
Hinton, IA Corn – 312 Beans – 873
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 307 Beans – 861
Howells Corn – 307 Beans – 861
Leigh Corn – 307 Beans – 861
Richland Corn – 309 Beans – 861
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 311 Beans – 871
Columbus Corn – 326 Beans – 871
David City Beans – 868
Mead Corn – 311 Beans – 872
Schuyler Corn – 311 Beans – 871
Weston Corn – 307 Beans – 868
Yanka Corn – 311
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 335 July – 326
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 313 Beans – 864
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 313 Wheat – 397
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 903 May – 903
Columbus Corn – 343 July – 341
Fremont Beans – 895 May – 895
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 320 Beans – 889 Wheat – 397
Wisner Corn – 308 Beans – 868
Newman Grove Corn – 312 Beans – 859
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 310 July – 317
Beans – 863 July – 870
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 323
Bloomfield Corn – 311
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 308 Beans – 853
Osmond Corn – 308 Beans – 853
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 316 July – 328
Beans – 890 July – 906
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 307 July – 315
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 338 July – 340
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 895 July – 893
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 318 Beans – 888
Albion Corn – 330 Beans – 883
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 313 Beans – 860
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 312
AgRex
Enola Corn – 313 Beans – 865
Laurel Corn – 310 Beans – 854
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – 306 Beans – 883
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 898 July – 893
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 328 July – 323
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 318 Beans – 876
Woodbine Corn – 318 Beans – 876
Missouri Valley Corn – 319 Beans – 876
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 311 Beans – 873
Whiting Corn – 311 Beans – 873
Hornick Corn – 311 Beans – 873
