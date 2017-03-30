class="post-template-default single single-post postid-225715 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR THURSDAY MARCH 30, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | March 30, 2017
03-30-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn –     319       Beans – 858
Humphrey     Corn –    309    Beans – 860
Monroe      Corn –   309    Beans – 883
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –    309    Beans – 869
Royal Hub     Corn –    307    Beans – 869
Wakefield      Corn –     306      Beans – 858
West Point    Corn –    306    Beans – 860
Hinton, IA      Corn –      312    Beans – 873

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn –     307     Beans –    861
Howells        Corn –     307    Beans – 861
Leigh        Corn –    307     Beans –    861
Richland    Corn –     309     Beans – 861

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn –    311     Beans –    871
Columbus      Corn –      326    Beans – 871
David City              Beans – 868
Mead         Corn –    311    Beans –    872
Schuyler    Corn –    311    Beans – 871
Weston        Corn –     307    Beans – 868
Yanka       Corn –     311

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn –      335    July – 326

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn –   313    Beans – 864

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn –      313      Wheat – 397

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –    903        May – 903
Columbus        Corn –     343        July – 341
Fremont        Beans –    895        May – 895
Growmark, Fremont    Corn –     320    Beans – 889    Wheat – 397
Wisner           Corn –     308    Beans – 868
Newman Grove        Corn –      312    Beans – 859

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – 310          July – 317
Beans – 863       July – 870

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 323
Bloomfield    Corn – 311

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn –    308    Beans –    853
Osmond      Corn –    308    Beans –    853

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn – 316             July – 328
Beans – 890           July – 906

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 307           July – 315

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn – 338     July  – 340

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans – 895    July – 893

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn – 318    Beans – 888
Albion          Corn – 330     Beans – 883

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn – 313     Beans – 860

Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn – 312

AgRex
Enola           Corn – 313    Beans – 865
Laurel          Corn – 310     Beans – 854

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn – 306     Beans –  883

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans – 898    July – 893

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn – 328     July – 323

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –    318    Beans – 876
Woodbine      Corn –     318    Beans – 876
Missouri Valley    Corn –    319    Beans –    876

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn –     311     Beans – 873
Whiting        Corn –     311    Beans –    873
Hornick        Corn –     311    Beans –    873

These Prices are subject to change without notice.

 

 

