DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR THURSDAY MARCH 23, 2017 | KTIC Radio

DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR THURSDAY MARCH 23, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | March 23, 2017
03-23-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn –     315       Beans – 884
Humphrey     Corn –    304    Beans – 886
Monroe      Corn –   304    Beans – 889
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –    304    Beans – 889
Royal Hub     Corn –    302    Beans – 889
Wakefield      Corn –     301      Beans – 884
West Point    Corn –    301    Beans – 886
Hinton, IA      Corn –      311    Beans – 901

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn –     302     Beans –    886
Howells        Corn –     302    Beans – 886
Leigh        Corn –    302     Beans –    886
Richland    Corn –     304     Beans – 886

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn –    310     Beans –    892
Columbus      Corn –      319    Beans – 893
David City              Beans – 890
Mead         Corn –    310    Beans –    894
Schuyler    Corn –    310    Beans – 893
Weston        Corn –     306    Beans – 890
Yanka       Corn –     310

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn –      332    July – 326

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn –   308    Beans – 893

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn –      314      Wheat – 415

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –    931        May – 931
Columbus        Corn –     339        July – 341
Fremont        Beans –    923        May – 923
Growmark, Fremont    Corn –     316    Beans – 918    Wheat – 408
Wisner           Corn –     301    Beans – 887
Newman Grove        Corn –      307    Beans – 887

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – 309          July – 317
Beans – 887       July – 899

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 322
Bloomfield    Corn – 310

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn –    307    Beans –    885
Osmond      Corn –    307    Beans –    885

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn – 315             July – 328
Beans – 918           July – 935

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 305           July – 312

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn – 338     July  – 340

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans – 921    July – 921

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn – 312    Beans – 916
Albion          Corn – 326     Beans – 913

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn – 309     Beans – 888

Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn – 306

AgRex
Enola           Corn – 312    Beans – 893
Laurel          Corn – 309     Beans – 882

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn – 305     Beans –  911

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans – 926    July – 921

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn – 327     July – 323

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –    314    Beans – 898
Woodbine      Corn –     314    Beans – 898
Missouri Valley    Corn –    315    Beans –    898

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn –     309     Beans – 899
Whiting        Corn –     309    Beans –    899
Hornick        Corn –     309    Beans –    899

These Prices are subject to change without notice.

 

 

