DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR THURSDAY MARCH 23, 2017

03-23-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 315 Beans – 884
Humphrey Corn – 304 Beans – 886
Monroe Corn – 304 Beans – 889
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 304 Beans – 889
Royal Hub Corn – 302 Beans – 889
Wakefield Corn – 301 Beans – 884
West Point Corn – 301 Beans – 886
Hinton, IA Corn – 311 Beans – 901
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 302 Beans – 886
Howells Corn – 302 Beans – 886
Leigh Corn – 302 Beans – 886
Richland Corn – 304 Beans – 886
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 310 Beans – 892
Columbus Corn – 319 Beans – 893
David City Beans – 890
Mead Corn – 310 Beans – 894
Schuyler Corn – 310 Beans – 893
Weston Corn – 306 Beans – 890
Yanka Corn – 310
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 332 July – 326
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 308 Beans – 893
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 314 Wheat – 415
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 931 May – 931
Columbus Corn – 339 July – 341
Fremont Beans – 923 May – 923
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 316 Beans – 918 Wheat – 408
Wisner Corn – 301 Beans – 887
Newman Grove Corn – 307 Beans – 887
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 309 July – 317
Beans – 887 July – 899
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 322
Bloomfield Corn – 310
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 307 Beans – 885
Osmond Corn – 307 Beans – 885
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 315 July – 328
Beans – 918 July – 935
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 305 July – 312
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 338 July – 340
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 921 July – 921
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 312 Beans – 916
Albion Corn – 326 Beans – 913
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 309 Beans – 888
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 306
AgRex
Enola Corn – 312 Beans – 893
Laurel Corn – 309 Beans – 882
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – 305 Beans – 911
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 926 July – 921
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 327 July – 323
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 314 Beans – 898
Woodbine Corn – 314 Beans – 898
Missouri Valley Corn – 315 Beans – 898
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 309 Beans – 899
Whiting Corn – 309 Beans – 899
Hornick Corn – 309 Beans – 899
These Prices are subject to change without notice.