DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR THURSDAY MARCH 16, 2017

03-16-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 314 Beans – 894
Humphrey Corn – 311 Beans – 896
Monroe Corn – 311 Beans – 899
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 311 Beans – 899
Royal Hub Corn – 309 Beans – 899
Wakefield Corn – 308 Beans – 894
West Point Corn – 308 Beans – 896
Hinton, IA Corn – 321 Beans – 911
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 308 Beans – 897
Howells Corn – 308 Beans – 897
Leigh Corn – 308 Beans – 897
Richland Corn – 310 Beans – 897
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 313 Beans – 902
Columbus Corn – 324 Beans – 902
David City Beans – 899
Mead Corn – 313 Beans – 903
Schuyler Corn – 313 Beans – 902
Weston Corn – 309 Beans – 899
Yanka Corn – 313
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 334 July – 339
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 315 Beans – 900
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 316 Wheat – 437
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 937 May – 937
Columbus Corn – 338 July – 350
Fremont Beans – 929 May – 929
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 316 Beans – 923 Wheat – 430
Wisner Corn – 309 Beans – 898
Newman Grove Corn – 317 Beans – 897
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 318 July – 326
Beans – 898 July – 897
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 323
Bloomfield Corn – 314
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 313 Beans – 896
Osmond Corn – 313 Beans – 896
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 319 July – 337
Beans – 926 July – 945
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 309 July – 319
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 344 July – 349
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 931 July – 931
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 322 Beans – 926
Albion Corn – 327 Beans – 919
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 314 Beans – 889
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 309
AgRex
Enola Corn – 321 Beans – 904
Laurel Corn – 318 Beans – 878
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – 314 Beans – 922
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 926 July – 931
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 330 July – 332
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 318 Beans – 909
Woodbine Corn – 318 Beans – 909
Missouri Valley Corn – 319 Beans – 909
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 316 Beans – 909
Whiting Corn – 316 Beans – 909
Hornick Corn – 316 Beans – 909
These Prices are subject to change without notice.