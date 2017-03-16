class="post-template-default single single-post postid-222608 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR THURSDAY MARCH 16, 2017 | KTIC Radio

DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR THURSDAY MARCH 16, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | March 16, 2017
03-16-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn –     314       Beans – 894
Humphrey     Corn –    311    Beans – 896
Monroe      Corn –   311    Beans – 899
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –    311    Beans – 899
Royal Hub     Corn –    309    Beans – 899
Wakefield      Corn –     308      Beans – 894
West Point    Corn –    308    Beans – 896
Hinton, IA      Corn –      321    Beans – 911

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn –     308     Beans –    897
Howells        Corn –     308    Beans – 897
Leigh        Corn –    308     Beans –    897
Richland    Corn –     310     Beans – 897

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn –    313     Beans –    902
Columbus      Corn –      324    Beans – 902
David City              Beans – 899
Mead         Corn –    313    Beans –    903
Schuyler    Corn –    313    Beans – 902
Weston        Corn –     309    Beans – 899
Yanka       Corn –     313

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn –      334    July – 339

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn –   315    Beans – 900

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn –      316      Wheat – 437

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –    937        May – 937
Columbus        Corn –     338        July – 350
Fremont        Beans –    929        May – 929
Growmark, Fremont    Corn –     316    Beans – 923    Wheat – 430
Wisner           Corn –     309    Beans – 898
Newman Grove        Corn –      317    Beans – 897

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – 318          July – 326
Beans – 898       July – 897

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 323
Bloomfield    Corn – 314

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn –    313    Beans –    896
Osmond      Corn –    313    Beans –    896

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn – 319             July – 337
Beans – 926           July – 945

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 309            July – 319

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn – 344     July  – 349

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans – 931    July – 931

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn – 322    Beans – 926
Albion          Corn – 327     Beans – 919

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn – 314     Beans – 889

Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn – 309

AgRex
Enola           Corn – 321    Beans – 904
Laurel          Corn – 318     Beans – 878

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn – 314     Beans –  922

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans – 926    July – 931

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn – 330     July – 332

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –    318    Beans – 909
Woodbine      Corn –     318    Beans – 909
Missouri Valley    Corn –    319    Beans –    909

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn –     316     Beans – 909
Whiting        Corn –     316    Beans –    909
Hornick        Corn –     316    Beans –    909

These Prices are subject to change without notice.

 

 

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
