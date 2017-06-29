class="post-template-default single single-post postid-245188 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR THURSDAY JUNE 29, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | June 29, 2017
06-29-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn –     311       Beans – 829
Humphrey     Corn –    311    Beans – 836
Monroe      Corn –   311    Beans – 839
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –    311    Beans – 839
Royal Hub     Corn –    308    Beans – 835
Wakefield      Corn –     309      Beans – 829
West Point    Corn –    308    Beans – 836
Hinton, IA      Corn –      314    Beans – 849

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn –     309     Beans –    837
Howells        Corn –     309    Beans – 837
Leigh        Corn –    309     Beans –    837
Richland    Corn –     312     Beans – 837

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn –    315     Beans –    840
Columbus      Corn –      331    Beans – 840
David City              Beans – 837
Mead         Corn –    315    Beans –    840
Schuyler    Corn –    314    Beans – 840
Weston        Corn –     310    Beans – 837
Yanka       Corn –     314

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn –      319    NC – 330

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn –   317    Beans – 845

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn –      300      Wheat NC – 519

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –    878        NC – 870
Columbus        Corn –     334        NC – 355
Fremont        Beans –    873        NC – 865
Growmark, Fremont    Corn –     315    Beans – 867    Wheat NC – 504
Wisner           Corn –     309    Beans – 835
Newman Grove        Corn –      320    Beans – 839

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – 313          NC – 328
Beans – 841       NC – 830

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 317
Bloomfield    Corn – 308

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn –    310    Beans –    829
Osmond      Corn –    310    Beans –    829

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn – 325             NC – 340
Beans – 873           NC – 845

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 315           NC – 325

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn – 327     NC  – 352

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans – 877    NC – 854

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn – 316    Beans – 853
Albion          Corn – 324     Beans – 847

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn – 310    Beans – 842

Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn – 311

AgRex
Enola           Corn – 325    Beans – 829
Laurel          Corn – 316     Beans – 814

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn – NB     Beans –  871      Wheat NC – 471

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans – 877    NC – 859

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn – 320     NC – 335

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –    311    Beans – 848
Woodbine      Corn –     311    Beans – 848
Missouri Valley    Corn –    312    Beans –    848

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn –     311     Beans – 849
Whiting        Corn –     311    Beans –    849
Hornick        Corn –     311    Beans –    849

These Prices are subject to change without notice.

 

 

