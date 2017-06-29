DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR THURSDAY JUNE 29, 2017

06-29-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 311 Beans – 829
Humphrey Corn – 311 Beans – 836
Monroe Corn – 311 Beans – 839
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 311 Beans – 839
Royal Hub Corn – 308 Beans – 835
Wakefield Corn – 309 Beans – 829
West Point Corn – 308 Beans – 836
Hinton, IA Corn – 314 Beans – 849
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 309 Beans – 837
Howells Corn – 309 Beans – 837
Leigh Corn – 309 Beans – 837
Richland Corn – 312 Beans – 837
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 315 Beans – 840
Columbus Corn – 331 Beans – 840
David City Beans – 837
Mead Corn – 315 Beans – 840
Schuyler Corn – 314 Beans – 840
Weston Corn – 310 Beans – 837
Yanka Corn – 314
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 319 NC – 330
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 317 Beans – 845
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 300 Wheat NC – 519
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 878 NC – 870
Columbus Corn – 334 NC – 355
Fremont Beans – 873 NC – 865
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 315 Beans – 867 Wheat NC – 504
Wisner Corn – 309 Beans – 835
Newman Grove Corn – 320 Beans – 839
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 313 NC – 328
Beans – 841 NC – 830
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 317
Bloomfield Corn – 308
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 310 Beans – 829
Osmond Corn – 310 Beans – 829
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 325 NC – 340
Beans – 873 NC – 845
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 315 NC – 325
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 327 NC – 352
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 877 NC – 854
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 316 Beans – 853
Albion Corn – 324 Beans – 847
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 310 Beans – 842
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 311
AgRex
Enola Corn – 325 Beans – 829
Laurel Corn – 316 Beans – 814
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans – 871 Wheat NC – 471
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 877 NC – 859
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 320 NC – 335
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 311 Beans – 848
Woodbine Corn – 311 Beans – 848
Missouri Valley Corn – 312 Beans – 848
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 311 Beans – 849
Whiting Corn – 311 Beans – 849
Hornick Corn – 311 Beans – 849
