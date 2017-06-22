DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR THURSDAY JUNE 22, 2017

06-22-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 311 Beans – 818
Humphrey Corn – 311 Beans – 821
Monroe Corn – 311 Beans – 836
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 311 Beans – 824
Royal Hub Corn – 308 Beans – 824
Wakefield Corn – 309 Beans – 818
West Point Corn – 308 Beans – 821
Hinton, IA Corn – 314 Beans – 834
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 309 Beans – 821
Howells Corn – 309 Beans – 821
Leigh Corn – 309 Beans – 821
Richland Corn – 312 Beans – 821
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 318 Beans – 828
Columbus Corn – 334 Beans – 828
David City Beans – 825
Mead Corn – 318 Beans – 828
Schuyler Corn – 317 Beans – 828
Weston Corn – 313 Beans – 825
Yanka Corn – 317
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 322 NC – 331
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 320 Beans – 832
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 313 Wheat NC – 495
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 864 NC – 853
Columbus Corn – 336 NC – 355
Fremont Beans – 859 NC – 848
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 318 Beans – 856 Wheat NC – 472
Wisner Corn – 311 Beans – 824
Newman Grove Corn – 316 Beans – 820
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 310 NC – 329
Beans – 824 NC – 817
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 320
Bloomfield Corn – 311
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 310 Beans – 817
Osmond Corn – 310 Beans – 817
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 323 NC – 331
Beans – 858 NC – 833
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 313 NC – 326
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 329 NC – 352
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 866 NC – 843
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 317 Beans – 842
Albion Corn – 322 Beans – 836
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 312 Beans – 831
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 313
AgRex
Enola Corn – 323 Beans – 816
Laurel Corn – 309 Beans – 802
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans – 844 Wheat NC – 458
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 864 NC – 848
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 313 NC – 336
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 313 Beans – 834
Woodbine Corn – 313 Beans – 834
Missouri Valley Corn – 314 Beans – 834
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 313 Beans – 834
Whiting Corn – 313 Beans – 834
Hornick Corn – 313 Beans – 834
These Prices are subject to change without notice.