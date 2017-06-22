class="post-template-default single single-post postid-243867 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR THURSDAY JUNE 22, 2017 | KTIC Radio

DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR THURSDAY JUNE 22, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | June 22, 2017
Home News Local Area Cash Grain Bids

06-22-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn –     311       Beans – 818
Humphrey     Corn –    311    Beans – 821
Monroe      Corn –   311    Beans – 836
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –    311    Beans – 824
Royal Hub     Corn –    308    Beans – 824
Wakefield      Corn –     309      Beans – 818
West Point    Corn –    308    Beans – 821
Hinton, IA      Corn –      314    Beans – 834

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn –     309     Beans –    821
Howells        Corn –     309    Beans – 821
Leigh        Corn –    309     Beans –    821
Richland    Corn –     312     Beans – 821

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn –    318     Beans –    828
Columbus      Corn –      334    Beans – 828
David City              Beans – 825
Mead         Corn –    318    Beans –    828
Schuyler    Corn –    317    Beans – 828
Weston        Corn –     313    Beans – 825
Yanka       Corn –     317

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn –      322    NC – 331

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn –   320    Beans – 832

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn –      313      Wheat NC – 495

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –    864        NC – 853
Columbus        Corn –     336        NC – 355
Fremont        Beans –    859        NC – 848
Growmark, Fremont    Corn –     318    Beans – 856    Wheat NC – 472
Wisner           Corn –     311    Beans – 824
Newman Grove        Corn –      316    Beans – 820

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – 310          NC – 329
Beans – 824       NC – 817

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 320
Bloomfield    Corn – 311

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn –    310    Beans –    817
Osmond      Corn –    310    Beans –    817

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn – 323             NC – 331
Beans – 858           NC – 833

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 313           NC – 326

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn – 329     NC  – 352

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans – 866    NC – 843

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn – 317    Beans – 842
Albion          Corn – 322     Beans – 836

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn – 312    Beans – 831

Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn – 313

AgRex
Enola           Corn – 323    Beans – 816
Laurel          Corn – 309     Beans – 802

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn – NB     Beans –  844      Wheat NC – 458

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans – 864    NC – 848

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn – 313     NC – 336

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –    313    Beans – 834
Woodbine      Corn –     313    Beans – 834
Missouri Valley    Corn –    314    Beans –    834

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn –     313     Beans – 834
Whiting        Corn –     313    Beans –    834
Hornick        Corn –     313    Beans –    834

These Prices are subject to change without notice.

 

 

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: