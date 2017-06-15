DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR THURSDAY, JUNE 15, 2017

6-15-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 3.28 Beans -8.48
Humphrey Corn -3.28 Beans -8.51
Monroe Corn -3.28 Beans -8.66
Oakland E. Hub Corn – Beans –
Royal Hub Corn -3.25 Beans -8.54
Wakefield Corn -3.26 Beans 8.48
West Point Corn -3.25 Beans – 8.51
Hinton, IA Corn -3.31 Beans – 8.64
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 3.26 Beans – 8.52
Howells Corn – 3.26 Beans – 8.52
Leigh Corn -3.26 Beans – 8.52
Richland Corn -3.28 Beans – 8.52
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn -3.31 Beans – 8.56
Columbus Corn -3.48 Beans -8.56
David City Beans -8.53
Mead Corn 3.31- Beans – 8.56
Schuyler Corn -3.30 Beans -8.56
Weston Corn -3.26 Beans -8.53
Yanka Corn – 3.30
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn 3.38 NC – 3.48
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 3.31 Beans -8.60
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn -3.29 Wheat – 4.75
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 8.95 NC – 8.84
Columbus Corn – 3.53 NC – 3.83
Fremont Beans – 8.90 NC – 8.79
Growmark, Fremont Corn -3.34 Beans – 8.85 Wheat – 4.45
Wisner Corn -3.28 Beans – 8.51
Newman Grove Corn -3.33 Beans – 8.47
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn -3.27 NC -3.46
Beans – 8.55 NC – 8.48
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn -3.37
Bloomfield Corn -3.28
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn -3.27 Beans – 8.46
Osmond Corn -3.27 Beans – 8.46
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn -3.40 NC -3.48
Beans – 8.89 NC – 8.54
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn -3.28 NC 3.51
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 3.30 NC – 3.69
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 8.91 NC – 8.74
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn 3.34- Beans – 8.72
Albion Corn – 3.57 Beans -8.65
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn -3.24 Beans – 8.57
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn 3.30
AgRex
Enola Corn 3.36 Beans – 8.47
Laurel Corn -3.26 Beans – 8.32
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – Beans – 8.75
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – NC –
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 3.30 NC -3.58
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – Beans –
Woodbine Corn – Beans –
Missouri Valley Corn – Beans –
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn -3.29 Beans -8.65
Whiting Corn -3.29 Beans – 8.65
Hornick Corn -3.29 Beans – 8.65
These Prices are subject to change without notice.
More market information can be found at kticradio.com, and click on markets.