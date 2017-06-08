DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR THURSDAY JUNE 08, 2017

06-08-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 336 Beans – 849
Humphrey Corn – 334 Beans – 852
Monroe Corn – 334 Beans – 855
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 334 Beans – 855
Royal Hub Corn – 331 Beans – 856
Wakefield Corn – 332 Beans – 849
West Point Corn – 331 Beans – 852
Hinton, IA Corn – 337 Beans – 868
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 332 Beans – 852
Howells Corn – 332 Beans – 852
Leigh Corn – 332 Beans – 852
Richland Corn – 334 Beans – 852
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 335 Beans – 855
Columbus Corn – 352 Beans – 855
David City Beans – 852
Mead Corn – 335 Beans – 855
Schuyler Corn – 334 Beans – 855
Weston Corn – 330 Beans – 852
Yanka Corn – 334
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 347 NC – 355
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 338 Beans – 862
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 336 Wheat NC – 458
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 893 NC – 884
Columbus Corn – 359 NC – 382
Fremont Beans – 888 NC – 879
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 341 Beans – 878 Wheat NC – 433
Wisner Corn – 335 Beans – 853
Newman Grove Corn – 339 Beans – 851
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 331 NC – 350
Beans – 853 NC – 846
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 343
Bloomfield Corn – 334
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 333 Beans – 849
Osmond Corn – 336 Beans – 849
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 344 NC – 354
Beans – 886 NC – 864
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 336 NC – 349
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 353 NC – 375
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 890 NC – 873
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 340 Beans – 874
Albion Corn – 344 Beans – 870
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 335 Beans – 855
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 342
AgRex
Enola Corn – 342 Beans – 843
Laurel Corn – 332 Beans – 836
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans – 878 Wheat NC – 444
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 893 NC – 878
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 339 NC – 359
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 336 Beans – 865
Woodbine Corn – 336 Beans – 865
Missouri Valley Corn – 337 Beans – 865
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 332 Beans – 865
Whiting Corn – 332 Beans – 865
Hornick Corn – 332 Beans – 865
These Prices are subject to change without notice.