class="post-template-default single single-post postid-241163 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR THURSDAY JUNE 08, 2017 | KTIC Radio

DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR THURSDAY JUNE 08, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | June 8, 2017
Home News Local Area Cash Grain Bids

06-08-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn –     336       Beans – 849
Humphrey     Corn –    334    Beans – 852
Monroe      Corn –   334    Beans – 855
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –    334    Beans – 855
Royal Hub     Corn –    331    Beans – 856
Wakefield      Corn –     332      Beans – 849
West Point    Corn –    331    Beans – 852
Hinton, IA      Corn –      337    Beans – 868

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn –     332     Beans –    852
Howells        Corn –     332    Beans – 852
Leigh        Corn –    332     Beans –    852
Richland    Corn –     334     Beans – 852

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn –    335     Beans –    855
Columbus      Corn –      352    Beans – 855
David City              Beans – 852
Mead         Corn –    335    Beans –    855
Schuyler    Corn –    334    Beans – 855
Weston        Corn –     330    Beans – 852
Yanka       Corn –     334

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn –      347    NC – 355

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn –   338    Beans – 862

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn –      336      Wheat NC – 458

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –    893        NC – 884
Columbus        Corn –     359        NC – 382
Fremont        Beans –    888        NC – 879
Growmark, Fremont    Corn –     341    Beans – 878    Wheat NC – 433
Wisner           Corn –     335    Beans – 853
Newman Grove        Corn –      339    Beans – 851

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – 331          NC – 350
Beans – 853       NC – 846

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 343
Bloomfield    Corn – 334

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn –    333    Beans –    849
Osmond      Corn –    336    Beans –    849

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn – 344             NC – 354
Beans – 886           NC – 864

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 336           NC – 349

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn – 353     NC  – 375

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans – 890    NC – 873

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn – 340    Beans – 874
Albion          Corn – 344     Beans – 870

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn – 335    Beans – 855

Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn – 342

AgRex
Enola           Corn – 342    Beans – 843
Laurel          Corn – 332     Beans – 836

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn – NB     Beans –  878      Wheat NC – 444

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans – 893    NC – 878

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn – 339     NC – 359

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –    336    Beans – 865
Woodbine      Corn –     336    Beans – 865
Missouri Valley    Corn –    337    Beans –    865

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn –     332     Beans – 865
Whiting        Corn –     332    Beans –    865
Hornick        Corn –     332    Beans –    865

These Prices are subject to change without notice.

 

 

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: