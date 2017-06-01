class="post-template-default single single-post postid-239713 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR THURSDAY JUNE 01, 2017 | KTIC Radio

DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR THURSDAY JUNE 01, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | June 1, 2017
06-01-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn –     323       Beans – 821
Humphrey     Corn –    322    Beans – 824
Monroe      Corn –   322    Beans – 827
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –    322    Beans – 827
Royal Hub     Corn –    318    Beans – 827
Wakefield      Corn –     319      Beans – 821
West Point    Corn –    319    Beans – 824
Hinton, IA      Corn –      325    Beans – 837

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn –     320     Beans –    824
Howells        Corn –     320    Beans – 824
Leigh        Corn –    320     Beans –    824
Richland    Corn –     323     Beans – 824

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn –    324     Beans –    829
Columbus      Corn –      337    Beans – 829
David City              Beans – 826
Mead         Corn –    324    Beans –    829
Schuyler    Corn –    323    Beans – 829
Weston        Corn –     319    Beans – 826
Yanka       Corn –     323

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn –      339    NC – 346

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn –   326    Beans – 832

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn –      327      Wheat NC – 430

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –    852        NC – 857
Columbus        Corn –     349        NC – 367
Fremont        Beans –    847        NC – 852
Growmark, Fremont    Corn –     332    Beans – 857    Wheat NC – 410
Wisner           Corn –     322    Beans – 827
Newman Grove        Corn –      326    Beans – 825

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – 325          NC – 346
Beans – 827       NC – 836

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 331
Bloomfield    Corn – 326

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn –    321    Beans –    818
Osmond      Corn –    321    Beans –    818

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn – 335             NC – 339
Beans – 860           NC – 838

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 324           NC – 334

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn – 342     NC  – 364

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans – 860    NC – 847

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn – 325    Beans – 848
Albion          Corn – 333     Beans – 844

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn – 320    Beans – 824

Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn – 327

AgRex
Enola           Corn – 331    Beans – 817
Laurel          Corn – 326     Beans – 810

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn – NB     Beans –  852      Wheat NC – 421

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans – 867    NC – 852

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn – 328     NC – 349

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –    325    Beans – 839
Woodbine      Corn –     325    Beans – 839
Missouri Valley    Corn –    326    Beans –    839

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn –     323     Beans – 839
Whiting        Corn –     323    Beans –    839
Hornick        Corn –     323    Beans –    839

These Prices are subject to change without notice.

 

 

