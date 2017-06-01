DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR THURSDAY JUNE 01, 2017

06-01-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 323 Beans – 821
Humphrey Corn – 322 Beans – 824
Monroe Corn – 322 Beans – 827
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 322 Beans – 827
Royal Hub Corn – 318 Beans – 827
Wakefield Corn – 319 Beans – 821
West Point Corn – 319 Beans – 824
Hinton, IA Corn – 325 Beans – 837
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 320 Beans – 824
Howells Corn – 320 Beans – 824
Leigh Corn – 320 Beans – 824
Richland Corn – 323 Beans – 824
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 324 Beans – 829
Columbus Corn – 337 Beans – 829
David City Beans – 826
Mead Corn – 324 Beans – 829
Schuyler Corn – 323 Beans – 829
Weston Corn – 319 Beans – 826
Yanka Corn – 323
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 339 NC – 346
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 326 Beans – 832
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 327 Wheat NC – 430
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 852 NC – 857
Columbus Corn – 349 NC – 367
Fremont Beans – 847 NC – 852
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 332 Beans – 857 Wheat NC – 410
Wisner Corn – 322 Beans – 827
Newman Grove Corn – 326 Beans – 825
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 325 NC – 346
Beans – 827 NC – 836
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 331
Bloomfield Corn – 326
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 321 Beans – 818
Osmond Corn – 321 Beans – 818
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 335 NC – 339
Beans – 860 NC – 838
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 324 NC – 334
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 342 NC – 364
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 860 NC – 847
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 325 Beans – 848
Albion Corn – 333 Beans – 844
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 320 Beans – 824
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 327
AgRex
Enola Corn – 331 Beans – 817
Laurel Corn – 326 Beans – 810
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans – 852 Wheat NC – 421
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 867 NC – 852
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 328 NC – 349
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 325 Beans – 839
Woodbine Corn – 325 Beans – 839
Missouri Valley Corn – 326 Beans – 839
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 323 Beans – 839
Whiting Corn – 323 Beans – 839
Hornick Corn – 323 Beans – 839
These Prices are subject to change without notice.