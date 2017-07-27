DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR THURSDAY JULY 27, 2017

07-27-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Corn – Â Â Â 332Â Â Â Â Â Beans – 912
Humphrey Â Â Â Corn –Â Â Â 322Â Â Â Beans – 915
Monroe Â Â Â Â Corn –Â Â 322Â Â Â Beans – 918
Oakland E. HubÂ Â Â Corn –Â Â Â 322Â Â Â Beans – 915
Royal Hub Â Â Â Corn –Â Â Â 319Â Â Â Beans – 912
Wakefield Â Â Â Â Corn – Â Â Â 320 Â Â Â Â Beans – 909
West PointÂ Â Â Corn –Â Â Â 319Â Â Â Beans – 909
Hinton, IA Â Â Â Â Corn – Â Â Â Â 323Â Â Â Beans – 924
Cooperative Supply
DodgeÂ Â Â Â Â Â Corn – Â Â Â 319 Â Â Â Beans –Â Â Â 913
HowellsÂ Â Â Â Â Â Corn – Â Â Â 319Â Â Â Beans – 913
LeighÂ Â Â Â Â Â Corn –Â Â Â 319Â Â Â Beans –Â Â Â 913
RichlandÂ Â Â Corn – Â Â Â 322 Â Â Â Beans – 913
Frontier Cooperative
BrainardÂ Â Â Corn –Â Â Â 323 Â Â Â Beans –Â Â Â 919
Columbus Â Â Â Â Corn – Â Â Â Â 340Â Â Â Beans – 919
David City Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Beans – 916
Mead Â Â Â Â Â Â Corn –Â Â Â 323Â Â Â Beans –Â Â Â 919
SchuylerÂ Â Â Corn –Â Â Â 326Â Â Â Beans – 919
WestonÂ Â Â Â Â Â Corn – Â Â Â 318Â Â Â Beans – 916
YankaÂ Â Â Â Â Corn – Â Â Â 322
Central Plains Milling
HowellsÂ Â Â Â Â Â Corn – Â Â Â Â 329Â Â Â NC – 340
North Bend Grain
North BendÂ Â Â Corn –Â Â 324Â Â Â Beans – 917
Scoular Grain
FremontÂ Â Â Corn – Â Â Â Â 314 Â Â Â Â Wheat NC – 501
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
LincolnÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Beans –Â Â Â 955Â Â Â Â Â Â NC – 953
ColumbusÂ Â Â Â Â Â Corn – Â Â Â 340Â Â Â Â Â Â NC – 363
FremontÂ Â Â Â Â Â Beans –Â Â Â 947Â Â Â Â Â Â NC – 948
Growmark, FremontÂ Â Â Corn – Â Â Â 324Â Â Â Beans – 941Â Â Â Wheat NC – 491
Wisner Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Corn – Â Â Â 319Â Â Â Beans – 904
Newman GroveÂ Â Â Â Â Â Corn – Â Â Â Â 319Â Â Â Beans – 918
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Corn – 322Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â NC – 338
Beans -910Â Â Â Â Â Â NC – 913
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
WakefieldÂ Â Â Corn – 334
BloomfieldÂ Â Â Corn – 324
Farmers Pride
Battle CreekÂ Â Â Corn –Â Â Â 316Â Â Â Beans –Â Â Â 913
Osmond Â Â Â Â Corn –Â Â Â 316Â Â Â Beans –Â Â Â 913
Gavilon Grain
FremontÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Corn – 329Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â NC – 338
Beans – 948Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â NC – 928
Wisner Farmers Elevator
WisnerÂ Â Â Â Â Â Corn – 318Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â NC – 333
Cargill Corn Milling
BlairÂ Â Â Â Â Â Corn – 344 Â Â Â NCÂ – 360
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux CityÂ Â Â Beans – 929Â Â Â NC – 937
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux CityÂ Â Â Corn – 331Â Â Â Beans – 934
Albion Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Corn – 344 Â Â Â Beans – 924
Pender Grain Elevator
PenderÂ Â Â Â Â Â Corn – 319Â Â Â Beans – 903
Beemer Grain
Beemer Â Â Â Corn – 314
AgRex
EnolaÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Corn – 328Â Â Â Beans – 904
Laurel Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Corn – 316 Â Â Â Beans – 917
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Â Â Â Â Corn – NB Â Â Â Beans –Â 945
Bunge West
Council BluffsÂ Â Â Beans – 954Â Â Â NC – 942
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Â Â Â Corn – 324 Â Â Â NC – 343
Heartland Cooperative
MondaminÂ Â Â Corn –Â Â Â 322Â Â Â Beans – 923
Woodbine Â Â Â Â Corn – Â Â Â 322Â Â Â Beans – 923
Missouri ValleyÂ Â Â Corn –Â Â Â 323Â Â Â Beans –Â Â Â 923
NEW Cooperative Inc.
OnawaÂ Â Â Â Â Â Corn – Â Â Â 317 Â Â Â Beans – 923
WhitingÂ Â Â Â Â Â Corn – Â Â Â 317Â Â Â Beans –Â Â Â 923
HornickÂ Â Â Â Â Â Corn – Â Â Â 317Â Â Â Beans –Â Â Â 923
These Prices are subject to change without notice.