class="post-template-default single single-post postid-250391 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR THURSDAY JULY 27, 2017 | KTIC Radio

DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR THURSDAY JULY 27, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | July 27, 2017
Home News Local Area Cash Grain Bids

07-27-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin Â Â Â  Â Â Â  Â Corn – Â Â  Â 332Â  Â Â Â  Â Beans – 912
Humphrey Â Â  Â Corn –Â Â  Â 322Â Â  Â Beans – 915
Monroe Â Â Â  Â Corn –Â Â  322Â Â  Â Beans – 918
Oakland E. HubÂ Â  Â Corn –Â Â  Â 322Â Â  Â Beans – 915
Royal Hub Â Â  Â Corn –Â Â  Â 319Â Â  Â Beans – 912
Wakefield Â Â Â  Â Corn – Â Â  Â 320 Â Â Â  Â Beans – 909
West PointÂ Â  Â Corn –Â Â  Â 319Â Â  Â Beans – 909
Hinton, IA Â Â Â  Â Corn – Â Â Â  Â 323Â Â  Â Beans – 924

Cooperative Supply
DodgeÂ Â  Â Â Â  Â Corn – Â Â  Â 319 Â Â  Â Beans –Â Â  Â 913
HowellsÂ Â  Â Â Â  Â Corn – Â Â  Â 319Â Â  Â Beans – 913
LeighÂ Â  Â Â Â  Â Corn –Â Â  Â 319Â Â  Â Beans –Â Â  Â 913
RichlandÂ Â  Â Corn – Â Â  Â 322 Â Â  Â Beans – 913

Frontier Cooperative
BrainardÂ Â  Â Corn –Â Â  Â 323 Â Â  Â Beans –Â Â  Â 919
Columbus Â Â Â  Â Corn – Â Â Â  Â 340Â Â  Â Beans – 919
David City Â Â Â  Â Â Â  Â Â Â  Â Beans – 916
Mead Â Â  Â Â Â  Â Corn –Â Â  Â 323Â Â  Â Beans –Â Â  Â 919
SchuylerÂ Â  Â Corn –Â Â  Â 326Â Â  Â Beans – 919
WestonÂ Â  Â Â Â  Â Corn – Â Â  Â 318Â Â  Â Beans – 916
YankaÂ  Â Â Â  Â Corn – Â Â  Â 322

Central Plains Milling
HowellsÂ Â  Â Â Â  Â Corn – Â Â Â  Â 329Â Â  Â NC – 340

North Bend Grain
North BendÂ Â  Â Corn –Â Â  324Â Â  Â Beans – 917

Scoular Grain
FremontÂ Â  Â Corn – Â Â Â  Â 314 Â Â Â  Â Wheat NC – 501

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
LincolnÂ Â  Â Â Â  Â Â Â  Â Beans –Â Â  Â 955Â Â  Â Â Â  Â NC – 953
ColumbusÂ Â  Â Â Â  Â Corn – Â Â  Â 340Â Â  Â Â Â  Â NC – 363
FremontÂ Â  Â Â Â  Â Beans –Â Â  Â 947Â Â  Â Â Â  Â NC – 948
Growmark, FremontÂ Â  Â Corn – Â Â  Â 324Â Â  Â Beans – 941Â Â  Â Wheat NC – 491
Wisner Â Â Â  Â  Â Â  Â Corn – Â Â  Â 319Â Â  Â Beans – 904
Newman GroveÂ Â  Â Â Â  Â Corn – Â Â Â  Â 319Â Â  Â Beans – 918

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  Corn – 322Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  NC – 338
Beans -910Â Â Â Â Â Â  NC – 913

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
WakefieldÂ Â  Â Corn – 334
BloomfieldÂ Â  Â Corn – 324

Farmers Pride
Battle CreekÂ Â  Â Corn –Â Â  Â 316Â Â  Â Beans –Â Â  Â 913
Osmond Â Â Â  Â Corn –Â Â  Â 316Â Â  Â Beans –Â Â  Â 913

Gavilon Grain
FremontÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  Corn – 329Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  NC – 338
Beans – 948Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  NC – 928

Wisner Farmers Elevator
WisnerÂ Â  Â Â Â  Â Corn – 318Â Â Â Â Â  Â Â Â  Â NC – 333

Cargill Corn Milling
BlairÂ Â  Â Â Â  Â Corn – 344 Â Â  Â NCÂ  – 360

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux CityÂ Â  Â Beans – 929Â Â  Â NC – 937

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux CityÂ Â  Â Corn – 331Â Â  Â Beans – 934
Albion Â Â Â  Â Â Â  Â Corn – 344 Â Â  Â Beans – 924

Pender Grain Elevator
PenderÂ Â  Â Â Â  Â Corn – 319Â Â  Â Beans – 903

Beemer Grain
Beemer Â Â  Â Corn – 314

AgRex
EnolaÂ  Â Â Â  Â Â Â  Â Corn – 328Â Â  Â Beans – 904
Laurel Â Â Â  Â Â Â  Â Corn – 316 Â Â  Â Beans – 917

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Â Â Â  Â Corn – NB Â Â  Â Beans –Â  945

Bunge West
Council BluffsÂ Â  Â Beans – 954Â Â  Â NC – 942

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Â Â  Â Corn – 324 Â Â  Â NC – 343

Heartland Cooperative
MondaminÂ Â  Â Corn –Â Â  Â 322Â Â  Â Beans – 923
Woodbine Â Â Â  Â Corn – Â Â  Â 322Â Â  Â Beans – 923
Missouri ValleyÂ Â  Â Corn –Â Â  Â 323Â Â  Â Beans –Â Â  Â 923

NEW Cooperative Inc.
OnawaÂ Â  Â Â Â  Â Corn – Â Â  Â 317 Â Â  Â Beans – 923
WhitingÂ Â  Â Â Â  Â Corn – Â Â  Â 317Â Â  Â Beans –Â Â  Â 923
HornickÂ Â  Â Â Â  Â Corn – Â Â  Â 317Â Â  Â Beans –Â Â  Â 923

These Prices are subject to change without notice.

 

 

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: