DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR THURSDAY JULY 20, 2017

07-20-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 343 Beans – 931
Humphrey Corn – 336 Beans – 934
Monroe Corn – 336 Beans – 937
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 336 Beans – 934
Royal Hub Corn – 333 Beans – 931
Wakefield Corn – 334 Beans – 928
West Point Corn – 333 Beans – 928
Hinton, IA Corn – 337 Beans – 943
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 333 Beans – 931
Howells Corn – 333 Beans – 931
Leigh Corn – 333 Beans – 931
Richland Corn – 336 Beans – 931
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 338 Beans – 937
Columbus Corn – 355 Beans – 937
David City Beans – 934
Mead Corn – 338 Beans – 937
Schuyler Corn – 341 Beans – 937
Weston Corn – 333 Beans – 934
Yanka Corn – 337
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 344 NC – 353
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 340 Beans – 935
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 331 Wheat NC – 524
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 970 NC – 972
Columbus Corn – 357 NC – 380
Fremont Beans – 965 NC – 967
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 340 Beans – 959 Wheat NC – 514
Wisner Corn – 333 Beans – 928
Newman Grove Corn – 336 Beans – 937
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 335 NC – 355
Beans -933 NC – 932
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 341
Bloomfield Corn – 334
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 333 Beans – 931
Osmond Corn – 333 Beans – 931
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 346 NC – 355
Beans – 968 NC – 947
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 335 NC – 350
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 359 NC – 376
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 969 NC – 957
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 337 Beans – 953
Albion Corn – 353 Beans – 945
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 332 Beans – 933
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 331
AgRex
Enola Corn – 342 Beans – 921
Laurel Corn – 333 Beans – 933
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans – 963 Wheat NC – 489
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 968 NC – 962
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 341 NC – 360
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 335 Beans – 941
Woodbine Corn – 335 Beans – 941
Missouri Valley Corn – 336 Beans – 941
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 333 Beans – 941
Whiting Corn – 333 Beans – 941
Hornick Corn – 333 Beans – 941
