DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR THURSDAY JULY 13, 2017 | KTIC Radio

DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR THURSDAY JULY 13, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | July 13, 2017
07-13-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn –     317       Beans – 890
Humphrey     Corn –    311    Beans – 893
Monroe      Corn –   311    Beans – 896
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –    311    Beans – 896
Royal Hub     Corn –    308    Beans – 896
Wakefield      Corn –     309      Beans – 890
West Point    Corn –    308    Beans – 893
Hinton, IA      Corn –      312    Beans – 905

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn –     309     Beans –    894
Howells        Corn –     309    Beans – 894
Leigh        Corn –    309     Beans –    894
Richland    Corn –     311     Beans – 894

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn –    314     Beans –    898
Columbus      Corn –      332    Beans – 898
David City              Beans – 895
Mead         Corn –    314    Beans –    898
Schuyler    Corn –    313    Beans – 898
Weston        Corn –     309    Beans – 895
Yanka       Corn –     313

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn –      320    NC – 332

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn –   316    Beans – 898

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn –      310      Wheat NC – 529

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –    933        NC – 933
Columbus        Corn –     335        NC – 358
Fremont        Beans –    928        NC – 928
Growmark, Fremont    Corn –     314    Beans – 922    Wheat NC – 525
Wisner           Corn –     311    Beans – 890
Newman Grove        Corn –      314    Beans – 890

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – 312         NC – 333
Beans -896       NC – 893

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 320
Bloomfield    Corn – 313

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn –    311    Beans –    890
Osmond      Corn –    311    Beans –    890

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn – 323             NC – 333
Beans – 928           NC – 908

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 314           NC – 328

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn – 337     NC  – 355

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans – 931    NC – 917

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn – 315    Beans – 912
Albion          Corn – 329     Beans – 905

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn – 310    Beans – 901

Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn – 314

AgRex
Enola           Corn – 321    Beans – 884
Laurel          Corn – 312     Beans – 895

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn – NB     Beans –  926      Wheat NC – 490

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans – 930    NC – 922

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn – 320     NC – 338

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –    312    Beans – 904
Woodbine      Corn –     312    Beans – 904
Missouri Valley    Corn –    313    Beans –    904

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn –     310     Beans – 901
Whiting        Corn –     310    Beans –    901
Hornick        Corn –     310    Beans –    901

