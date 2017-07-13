DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR THURSDAY JULY 13, 2017

07-13-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 317 Beans – 890
Humphrey Corn – 311 Beans – 893
Monroe Corn – 311 Beans – 896
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 311 Beans – 896
Royal Hub Corn – 308 Beans – 896
Wakefield Corn – 309 Beans – 890
West Point Corn – 308 Beans – 893
Hinton, IA Corn – 312 Beans – 905
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 309 Beans – 894
Howells Corn – 309 Beans – 894
Leigh Corn – 309 Beans – 894
Richland Corn – 311 Beans – 894
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 314 Beans – 898
Columbus Corn – 332 Beans – 898
David City Beans – 895
Mead Corn – 314 Beans – 898
Schuyler Corn – 313 Beans – 898
Weston Corn – 309 Beans – 895
Yanka Corn – 313
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 320 NC – 332
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 316 Beans – 898
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 310 Wheat NC – 529
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 933 NC – 933
Columbus Corn – 335 NC – 358
Fremont Beans – 928 NC – 928
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 314 Beans – 922 Wheat NC – 525
Wisner Corn – 311 Beans – 890
Newman Grove Corn – 314 Beans – 890
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 312 NC – 333
Beans -896 NC – 893
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 320
Bloomfield Corn – 313
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 311 Beans – 890
Osmond Corn – 311 Beans – 890
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 323 NC – 333
Beans – 928 NC – 908
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 314 NC – 328
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 337 NC – 355
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 931 NC – 917
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 315 Beans – 912
Albion Corn – 329 Beans – 905
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 310 Beans – 901
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 314
AgRex
Enola Corn – 321 Beans – 884
Laurel Corn – 312 Beans – 895
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans – 926 Wheat NC – 490
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 930 NC – 922
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 320 NC – 338
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 312 Beans – 904
Woodbine Corn – 312 Beans – 904
Missouri Valley Corn – 313 Beans – 904
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 310 Beans – 901
Whiting Corn – 310 Beans – 901
Hornick Corn – 310 Beans – 901
These Prices are subject to change without notice.