DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR THURSDAY JULY 06, 2017 | KTIC Radio

DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR THURSDAY JULY 06, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | July 6, 2017
07-06-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn –     336       Beans – 892
Humphrey     Corn –    332    Beans – 899
Monroe      Corn –   332    Beans – 902
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –    332    Beans – 902
Royal Hub     Corn –    329    Beans – 898
Wakefield      Corn –     330      Beans – 892
West Point    Corn –    320    Beans – 899
Hinton, IA      Corn –      335    Beans – 912

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn –     330     Beans –    902
Howells        Corn –     330    Beans – 902
Leigh        Corn –    330     Beans –    902
Richland    Corn –     332     Beans – 902

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn –    332     Beans –    907
Columbus      Corn –      351    Beans – 907
David City              Beans – 904
Mead         Corn –    332    Beans –    907
Schuyler    Corn –    331    Beans – 907
Weston        Corn –     327    Beans – 904
Yanka       Corn –     331

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn –      342    NC – 351

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn –   335    Beans – 908

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn –      330      Wheat NC – 566

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –    933        NC – 944
Columbus        Corn –     356        NC – 378
Fremont        Beans –    938        NC – 939
Growmark, Fremont    Corn –     335    Beans – 932    Wheat NC – 556
Wisner           Corn –     332    Beans – 901
Newman Grove        Corn –      339    Beans – 900

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – 337         NC – 353
Beans -906       NC – 904

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 343
Bloomfield    Corn – 334

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn –    333    Beans –    890
Osmond      Corn –    333    Beans –    890

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn – 344             NC – 353
Beans – 938           NC – 919

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 334           NC – 348

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn – 351     NC  – 373

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans – 942    NC – 929

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn – 338    Beans – 925
Albion          Corn – 343     Beans – 917

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn – 334    Beans – 903

Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn – 333

AgRex
Enola           Corn – 344    Beans – 894
Laurel          Corn – 336     Beans – 905

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn – NB     Beans –  936      Wheat NC – 521

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans – 937    NC – 934

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn – 341     NC – 358

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –    331    Beans – 914
Woodbine      Corn –     331    Beans – 914
Missouri Valley    Corn –    332    Beans –    914

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn –     330     Beans – 912
Whiting        Corn –     330    Beans –    912
Hornick        Corn –     330    Beans –    912

These Prices are subject to change without notice.

 

 

