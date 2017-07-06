DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR THURSDAY JULY 06, 2017

07-06-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 336 Beans – 892
Humphrey Corn – 332 Beans – 899
Monroe Corn – 332 Beans – 902
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 332 Beans – 902
Royal Hub Corn – 329 Beans – 898
Wakefield Corn – 330 Beans – 892
West Point Corn – 320 Beans – 899
Hinton, IA Corn – 335 Beans – 912
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 330 Beans – 902
Howells Corn – 330 Beans – 902
Leigh Corn – 330 Beans – 902
Richland Corn – 332 Beans – 902
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 332 Beans – 907
Columbus Corn – 351 Beans – 907
David City Beans – 904
Mead Corn – 332 Beans – 907
Schuyler Corn – 331 Beans – 907
Weston Corn – 327 Beans – 904
Yanka Corn – 331
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 342 NC – 351
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 335 Beans – 908
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 330 Wheat NC – 566
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 933 NC – 944
Columbus Corn – 356 NC – 378
Fremont Beans – 938 NC – 939
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 335 Beans – 932 Wheat NC – 556
Wisner Corn – 332 Beans – 901
Newman Grove Corn – 339 Beans – 900
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 337 NC – 353
Beans -906 NC – 904
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 343
Bloomfield Corn – 334
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 333 Beans – 890
Osmond Corn – 333 Beans – 890
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 344 NC – 353
Beans – 938 NC – 919
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 334 NC – 348
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 351 NC – 373
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 942 NC – 929
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 338 Beans – 925
Albion Corn – 343 Beans – 917
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 334 Beans – 903
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 333
AgRex
Enola Corn – 344 Beans – 894
Laurel Corn – 336 Beans – 905
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans – 936 Wheat NC – 521
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 937 NC – 934
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 341 NC – 358
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 331 Beans – 914
Woodbine Corn – 331 Beans – 914
Missouri Valley Corn – 332 Beans – 914
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 330 Beans – 912
Whiting Corn – 330 Beans – 912
Hornick Corn – 330 Beans – 912
