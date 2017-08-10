class="post-template-default single single-post postid-253070 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR THURSDAY AUGUST 10, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | August 10, 2017
08-10-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn –     317       Beans – 845
Humphrey     Corn –    310    Beans – 848
Monroe      Corn –   310    Beans – 851
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –    310    Beans – 848
Royal Hub     Corn –    307    Beans – 848
Wakefield      Corn –     308      Beans – 842
West Point    Corn –    307    Beans – 842
Hinton, IA      Corn –      311    Beans – 857

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn –     307     Beans –    845
Howells        Corn –     307    Beans – 845
Leigh        Corn –    307     Beans –    845
Richland    Corn –     310     Beans – 845

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn –    311     Beans –    849
Columbus      Corn –      329    Beans – 849
David City              Beans – 846
Mead         Corn –    310    Beans –    849
Schuyler    Corn –    318    Beans – 849
Weston        Corn –     307    Beans – 846
Yanka       Corn –     310

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn –      314    NC – 322

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn –   313    Beans – 852

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn –      305      Wheat NC – 468

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –    892        NC – 885
Columbus        Corn –     330        NC – 346
Fremont        Beans –    882        NC – 880
Growmark, Fremont    Corn –     312    Beans – 977    Wheat NC – 458
Wisner           Corn –     308    Beans – 849
Newman Grove        Corn –      311    Beans – 860

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – 311         NC – 321
Beans -847       NC – 845

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 319
Bloomfield    Corn – 309

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn –    306    Beans –    848
Osmond      Corn –    306    Beans –    848

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn – 317             NC – 321
Beans – 982           NC – 855

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 312           NC – 316

**NEW**  Farmers Cooperative
Pilger          Corn – 312      Beans – 848

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn – 332     NC  – 346

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans – 863    NC – 870

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn – 317    Beans – 870
Albion          Corn – 332     Beans – 863

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn – 300    Beans – 840

Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn – 307

AgRex
Enola           Corn – 311    Beans – 842
Laurel          Corn – 311     Beans – 850

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn – NB     Beans –  879

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans – 895    NC – 875

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn – 313     NC – 326

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –    307    Beans – 868
Woodbine      Corn –     307    Beans – 868
Missouri Valley    Corn –    308    Beans –    868

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn –     307     Beans – 858
Whiting        Corn –     307    Beans –    858
Hornick        Corn –     307    Beans –    858

These Prices are subject to change without notice.

 

 

