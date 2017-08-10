DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR THURSDAY AUGUST 10, 2017

08-10-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 317 Beans – 845
Humphrey Corn – 310 Beans – 848
Monroe Corn – 310 Beans – 851
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 310 Beans – 848
Royal Hub Corn – 307 Beans – 848
Wakefield Corn – 308 Beans – 842
West Point Corn – 307 Beans – 842
Hinton, IA Corn – 311 Beans – 857
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 307 Beans – 845
Howells Corn – 307 Beans – 845
Leigh Corn – 307 Beans – 845
Richland Corn – 310 Beans – 845
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 311 Beans – 849
Columbus Corn – 329 Beans – 849
David City Beans – 846
Mead Corn – 310 Beans – 849
Schuyler Corn – 318 Beans – 849
Weston Corn – 307 Beans – 846
Yanka Corn – 310
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 314 NC – 322
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 313 Beans – 852
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 305 Wheat NC – 468
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 892 NC – 885
Columbus Corn – 330 NC – 346
Fremont Beans – 882 NC – 880
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 312 Beans – 977 Wheat NC – 458
Wisner Corn – 308 Beans – 849
Newman Grove Corn – 311 Beans – 860
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 311 NC – 321
Beans -847 NC – 845
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 319
Bloomfield Corn – 309
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 306 Beans – 848
Osmond Corn – 306 Beans – 848
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 317 NC – 321
Beans – 982 NC – 855
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 312 NC – 316
**NEW** Farmers Cooperative
Pilger Corn – 312 Beans – 848
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 332 NC – 346
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 863 NC – 870
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 317 Beans – 870
Albion Corn – 332 Beans – 863
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 300 Beans – 840
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 307
AgRex
Enola Corn – 311 Beans – 842
Laurel Corn – 311 Beans – 850
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans – 879
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 895 NC – 875
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 313 NC – 326
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 307 Beans – 868
Woodbine Corn – 307 Beans – 868
Missouri Valley Corn – 308 Beans – 868
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 307 Beans – 858
Whiting Corn – 307 Beans – 858
Hornick Corn – 307 Beans – 858
