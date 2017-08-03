DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR THURSDAY AUGUST 03, 2017

08-03-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 323 Beans – 865
Humphrey Corn – 316 Beans – 868
Monroe Corn – 316 Beans – 871
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 316 Beans – 868
Royal Hub Corn – 313 Beans – 868
Wakefield Corn – 314 Beans – 862
West Point Corn – 313 Beans – 862
Hinton, IA Corn – 317 Beans – 877
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 312 Beans – 867
Howells Corn – 312 Beans – 867
Leigh Corn – 312 Beans – 867
Richland Corn – 315 Beans – 867
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 315 Beans – 870
Columbus Corn – 334 Beans – 870
David City Beans – 867
Mead Corn – 315 Beans – 870
Schuyler Corn – 324 Beans – 870
Weston Corn – 310 Beans – 867
Yanka Corn – 314
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 324 NC – 330
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 316 Beans – 870
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 311 Wheat NC – 480
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 908 NC – 906
Columbus Corn – 334 NC – 353
Fremont Beans – 900 NC – 901
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 313 Beans – 894 Wheat NC – 469
Wisner Corn – 311 Beans – 868
Newman Grove Corn – 314 Beans – 876
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 314 NC – 328
Beans -868 NC – 866
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 326
Bloomfield Corn – 316
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 313 Beans – 889
Osmond Corn – 313 Beans – 889
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 324 NC – 328
Beans – 901 NC – 881
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 313 NC – 323
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 335 NC – 350
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 883 NC – 890
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 323 Beans – 890
Albion Corn – 335 Beans – 875
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 314 Beans – 856
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 313
AgRex
Enola Corn – 318 Beans – 863
Laurel Corn – 318 Beans – 870
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans – 899
**NEW** Farmers Cooperative
Pilger Corn – 306 Beans – 869
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 910 NC – 895
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 320 NC – 333
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 314 Beans – 880
Woodbine Corn – 314 Beans – 880
Missouri Valley Corn – 315 Beans – 880
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 311 Beans – 878
Whiting Corn – 311 Beans – 878
Hornick Corn – 311 Beans – 878
These Prices are subject to change without notice.