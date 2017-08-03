class="post-template-default single single-post postid-251712 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR THURSDAY AUGUST 03, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | August 3, 2017
08-03-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn –     323       Beans – 865
Humphrey     Corn –    316    Beans – 868
Monroe      Corn –   316    Beans – 871
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –    316    Beans – 868
Royal Hub     Corn –    313    Beans – 868
Wakefield      Corn –     314      Beans – 862
West Point    Corn –    313    Beans – 862
Hinton, IA      Corn –      317    Beans – 877

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn –     312     Beans –    867
Howells        Corn –     312    Beans – 867
Leigh        Corn –    312     Beans –    867
Richland    Corn –     315     Beans – 867

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn –    315     Beans –    870
Columbus      Corn –      334    Beans – 870
David City              Beans – 867
Mead         Corn –    315    Beans –    870
Schuyler    Corn –    324    Beans – 870
Weston        Corn –     310    Beans – 867
Yanka       Corn –     314

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn –      324    NC – 330

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn –   316    Beans – 870

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn –      311      Wheat NC – 480

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –    908        NC – 906
Columbus        Corn –     334        NC – 353
Fremont        Beans –    900        NC – 901
Growmark, Fremont    Corn –     313    Beans – 894    Wheat NC – 469
Wisner           Corn –     311    Beans – 868
Newman Grove        Corn –      314    Beans – 876

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – 314         NC – 328
Beans -868       NC – 866

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 326
Bloomfield    Corn – 316

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn –    313    Beans –    889
Osmond      Corn –    313    Beans –    889

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn – 324             NC – 328
Beans – 901           NC – 881

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 313           NC – 323

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn – 335     NC  – 350

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans – 883    NC – 890

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn – 323    Beans – 890
Albion          Corn – 335     Beans – 875

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn – 314    Beans – 856

Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn – 313

AgRex
Enola           Corn – 318    Beans – 863
Laurel          Corn – 318     Beans – 870

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn – NB     Beans –  899

**NEW**  Farmers Cooperative
Pilger          Corn – 306      Beans – 869

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans – 910    NC – 895

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn – 320     NC – 333

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –    314    Beans – 880
Woodbine      Corn –     314    Beans – 880
Missouri Valley    Corn –    315    Beans –    880

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn –     311     Beans – 878
Whiting        Corn –     311    Beans –    878
Hornick        Corn –     311    Beans –    878

These Prices are subject to change without notice.

 

 

