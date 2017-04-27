DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR THURSDAY APRIL 27, 2017

04-27-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 320 Beans – 848
Humphrey Corn – 315 Beans – 850
Monroe Corn – 315 Beans – 860
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 315 Beans – 855
Royal Hub Corn – 313 Beans – 855
Wakefield Corn – 312 Beans – 848
West Point Corn – 312 Beans – 850
Hinton, IA Corn – 318 Beans – 859
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 311 Beans – 851
Howells Corn – 311 Beans – 851
Leigh Corn – 311 Beans – 851
Richland Corn – 313 Beans – 851
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 315 Beans – 862
Columbus Corn – 328 Beans – 862
David City Beans – 859
Mead Corn – 315 Beans – 862
Schuyler Corn – 315 Beans – 862
Weston Corn – 311 Beans – 859
Yanka Corn – 315
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 334 July – 328
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 318 Beans – 866
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 319 Wheat – 410
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 901 May – 901
Columbus Corn – 343 July – 345
Fremont Beans – 896 May – 896
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 325 Beans – 890 Wheat – 390
Wisner Corn – 317 Beans – 850
Newman Grove Corn – 323 Beans – 852
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 318 July – 324
Beans – 854 July – 854
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 327
Bloomfield Corn – 315
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 313 Beans – 850
Osmond Corn – 313 Beans – 850
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 325 July – 332
Beans – 885 July – 893
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 316 July – 320
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 345 July – 341
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 880 July – 882
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 321 Beans – 875
Albion Corn – 332 Beans – 881
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 313 Beans – 850
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 319
AgRex
Enola Corn – 328 Beans – 854
Laurel Corn – 321 Beans – 856
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans – 871
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 895 July – 882
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 332 July – 327
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 324 Beans – 869
Woodbine Corn – 324 Beans – 869
Missouri Valley Corn – 325 Beans – 869
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 317 Beans – 863
Whiting Corn – 317 Beans – 863
Hornick Corn – 317 Beans – 863
These Prices are subject to change without notice.