class="post-template-default single single-post postid-232096 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR THURSDAY APRIL 27, 2017 | KTIC Radio

DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR THURSDAY APRIL 27, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | April 27, 2017
Home News Local Area Cash Grain Bids

04-27-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn –     320       Beans – 848
Humphrey     Corn –    315    Beans – 850
Monroe      Corn –   315    Beans – 860
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –    315    Beans – 855
Royal Hub     Corn –    313    Beans – 855
Wakefield      Corn –     312      Beans – 848
West Point    Corn –    312    Beans – 850
Hinton, IA      Corn –      318    Beans – 859

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn –     311     Beans –    851
Howells        Corn –     311    Beans – 851
Leigh        Corn –    311     Beans –    851
Richland    Corn –     313     Beans – 851

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn –    315     Beans –    862
Columbus      Corn –      328    Beans – 862
David City              Beans – 859
Mead         Corn –    315    Beans –    862
Schuyler    Corn –    315    Beans – 862
Weston        Corn –     311    Beans – 859
Yanka       Corn –     315

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn –      334    July – 328

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn –   318    Beans – 866

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn –      319      Wheat – 410

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –    901        May – 901
Columbus        Corn –     343        July – 345
Fremont        Beans –    896        May – 896
Growmark, Fremont    Corn –     325    Beans – 890    Wheat – 390
Wisner           Corn –     317    Beans – 850
Newman Grove        Corn –      323    Beans – 852

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – 318          July – 324
Beans – 854       July – 854

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 327
Bloomfield    Corn – 315

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn –    313    Beans –    850
Osmond      Corn –    313    Beans –    850

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn – 325             July – 332
Beans – 885           July – 893

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 316           July – 320

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn – 345     July  – 341

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans – 880    July – 882

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn – 321    Beans – 875
Albion          Corn – 332     Beans – 881

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn – 313    Beans – 850

Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn – 319

AgRex
Enola           Corn – 328    Beans – 854
Laurel          Corn – 321     Beans – 856

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn – NB     Beans –  871

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans – 895    July – 882

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn – 332     July – 327

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –    324    Beans – 869
Woodbine      Corn –     324    Beans – 869
Missouri Valley    Corn –    325    Beans –    869

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn –     317     Beans – 863
Whiting        Corn –     317    Beans –    863
Hornick        Corn –     317    Beans –    863

These Prices are subject to change without notice.

 

 

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: