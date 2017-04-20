DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR THURSDAY APRIL 20, 2017

04-20-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 310 Beans – 841
Humphrey Corn – 309 Beans – 843
Monroe Corn – 309 Beans – 861
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 309 Beans – 850
Royal Hub Corn – 307 Beans – 850
Wakefield Corn – 306 Beans – 841
West Point Corn – 306 Beans – 843
Hinton, IA Corn – 312 Beans – 856
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 307 Beans – 845
Howells Corn – 307 Beans – 845
Leigh Corn – 307 Beans – 845
Richland Corn – 309 Beans – 845
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 311 Beans – 859
Columbus Corn – 323 Beans – 859
David City Beans – 855
Mead Corn – 311 Beans – 860
Schuyler Corn – 311 Beans – 859
Weston Corn – 307 Beans – 856
Yanka Corn – 311
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 330 July – 323
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 313 Beans – 858
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 314 Wheat – 392
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 892 May – 892
Columbus Corn – 339 July – 340
Fremont Beans – 889 May – 889
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 318 Beans – 883 Wheat – 372
Wisner Corn – 313 Beans – 853
Newman Grove Corn – 315 Beans – 848
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 313 July – 319
Beans – 850 July – 853
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 323
Bloomfield Corn – 311
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 309 Beans – 848
Osmond Corn – 309 Beans – 848
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 321 July – 328
Beans – 886 July – 895
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 312 July – 315
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 340 July – 336
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 878 July – 881
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 316 Beans – 871
Albion Corn – 326 Beans – 866
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 309 Beans – 844
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 313
AgRex
Enola Corn – 321 Beans – 854
Laurel Corn – 311 Beans – 839
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans – 872
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 891 July – 881
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 324 July – 322
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 320 Beans – 866
Woodbine Corn – 320 Beans – 866
Missouri Valley Corn – 321 Beans – 866
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 311 Beans – 860
Whiting Corn – 311 Beans – 860
Hornick Corn – 311 Beans – 860
These Prices are subject to change without notice.