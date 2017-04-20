class="post-template-default single single-post postid-230373 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR THURSDAY APRIL 20, 2017 | KTIC Radio

DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR THURSDAY APRIL 20, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | April 20, 2017
Home News Local Area Cash Grain Bids

04-20-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn –     310       Beans – 841
Humphrey     Corn –    309    Beans – 843
Monroe      Corn –   309    Beans – 861
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –    309    Beans – 850
Royal Hub     Corn –    307    Beans – 850
Wakefield      Corn –     306      Beans – 841
West Point    Corn –    306    Beans – 843
Hinton, IA      Corn –      312    Beans – 856

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn –     307     Beans –    845
Howells        Corn –     307    Beans – 845
Leigh        Corn –    307     Beans –    845
Richland    Corn –     309     Beans – 845

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn –    311     Beans –    859
Columbus      Corn –      323    Beans – 859
David City              Beans – 855
Mead         Corn –    311    Beans –    860
Schuyler    Corn –    311    Beans – 859
Weston        Corn –     307    Beans – 856
Yanka       Corn –     311

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn –      330    July – 323

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn –   313    Beans – 858

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn –      314      Wheat – 392

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –    892        May – 892
Columbus        Corn –     339        July – 340
Fremont        Beans –    889        May – 889
Growmark, Fremont    Corn –     318    Beans – 883    Wheat – 372
Wisner           Corn –     313    Beans – 853
Newman Grove        Corn –      315    Beans – 848

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – 313          July – 319
Beans – 850       July – 853

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 323
Bloomfield    Corn – 311

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn –    309    Beans –    848
Osmond      Corn –    309    Beans –    848

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn – 321             July – 328
Beans – 886           July – 895

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 312           July – 315

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn – 340     July  – 336

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans – 878    July – 881

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn – 316    Beans – 871
Albion          Corn – 326     Beans – 866

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn – 309    Beans – 844

Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn – 313

AgRex
Enola           Corn – 321    Beans – 854
Laurel          Corn – 311     Beans – 839

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn – NB     Beans –  872

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans – 891    July – 881

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn – 324     July – 322

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –    320    Beans – 866
Woodbine      Corn –     320    Beans – 866
Missouri Valley    Corn –    321    Beans –    866

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn –     311     Beans – 860
Whiting        Corn –     311    Beans –    860
Hornick        Corn –     311    Beans –    860

These Prices are subject to change without notice.

 

 

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: